VIDEO: Harrier’s Production Starts at Tata’s Pune Plant

After a number of teasers of the Harrier SUV, which showcased the car wrapped in camouflage, Tata has finally put an end to our wait. Production of the SUV has begun at Tata’s manufacturing plant in Pune. Tata had to build a completely new assembly line for this SUV. The changes happened in a record time of 6 months and the company boasts of 90% automation courtesy of 100+ KUKA and ABB robots. As promised, the Harrier looks pretty much like the H5X concept showcased by Tata at the Auto Expo earlier this year. This is the first time the SUV is revealed by the company and do look at the images of the car below.

Based on the Omega architecture also seen in the Discovery Sport, which gives the car a rigid structure and keeps the occupants safe in the monocoque. Under the bonnet is a 2-litre Fiat-derived Multijet engine, which Tata calls the Kryotec engine. Tata has not released power figures yet but rumours suggest the 4 pot oil burner will be tuned to give out 140 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The engine will also offer different stages of tune, depending on the driving mode selected by the user. The bookings of the SUV are now open and deliveries will take place after January of 2019.

According to Mr Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors -“We have been receiving a tremendous response from the customers ever since we opened bookings of the Harrier, a fortnight ago. With the all-new assembly line ready and the rollout of the 1st Harrier, we are now gearing up to start deliveries in early 2019. The Harrier, with its stunning design, will definitely appeal to customers, especially those who have eagerly waited for the product since its showcase as the H5X concept at the Auto Expo 2018. We are confident that the Harrier will set new benchmarks in the SUV segment, in 2019.” What do you think about the looks of the car? Do watch the images below and let us know in the comments.