Tata Harrier Customise and Book Program Is Now Online

The Tata Harrier was launched just last week at prices which surprised one and all. Introduced in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ, prices for the good looking SUV start at INR 12.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to INR 16.25 lakh for the top-spec trim. Available with a diesel engine and a manual transmission only, the Harrier already has quite a long waiting period if you wish to buy one.

Tata Motors has also started a customise and book program on the Harrier’s website. It allows a potential customer to select his or her location, the dealer and then lets the person digitally render the car in his favourite colour. The Harrier is available in 5 colour options – Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto Grey and Orcus White. The online customisation program also allows a customer to pick from accessories like fog lamp DRLs, chrome finish for the Humanity line on the radiator grille, front cornering sensor, side steps, a chrome exhaust tip, roof rails, etc. The best part is, each accessory is listed along with its price and once selected, the configurator lets you view what the car looks like with its addition.

For the cabin, there are only four accessories you may pick from – mood lighting, dash mats, floor mat and a trunk mat. Powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine which cranks out 140 Hp and 350 Nm of torque, as of now, there’s only a 6-speed manual gearbox on offer. A 7-seater version with an automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system is said to be in the works and could be introduced either later this year or at the Auto Expo 2020. The Harrier will also have to fend off competition which is coming its way later this year in the form of the MG Hector and the Kia SP2i. We’ll bring you more updates on those two and any new developments about the Harrier, Until then, stay tuned!