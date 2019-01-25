Tata Harrier Variant-Wise Features; Which One Is Most VFM?

Launched at a very competitive price, the Harrier SUV is now out in the Indian market. Tata Motors will sell the vehicle in four variants – XE, XM, XT and XZ, with prices starting from INR 12.69 Lakh, ex-showroom. Four aren’t too many, but it can be confusing when you’re out there to decide which one is the most value-for-money. So here is a variant-wise feature list which should make it easier for you to decide which one to get.

XE – INR 12.69 Lakh

The base variant of the Harrier is rather well equipped. The driver gets a 4-way adjustable seat and an adjustable steering wheel, for both reach and rake with a central locking function. The instrument console holds a 4-inch MID providing necessary driving information. Power windows are provided in all corners and a manual air conditioner is also offered. You get bulbs up front instead of LED DRLs, along with projector headlamps. But there are no fog lamps. Passenger safety is a high priority for Tata and the base model comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Other features available are an electric tailgate release, umbrella and sunglasses holder, rear AC vents, LED taillamps, protective black cladding, aeroplane throttle styled parking brake, theatre dimming interior lights and puddle lamps for the front and rear. This base variant, however, is only available with 16-inch steel wheels and the shade of Orcus White.

XM – INR 13.75 Lakh

Apart from all the standard features in the XE variant, the XM model gets some more benefits. Firstly, you get Multi Drive Modes 2.0, which with the 6-way adjustable seat and electrically adjustable ORVMs will keep the driver happy. Infotainment duties are taken care of by a 7-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash which also acts as a display for the rear parking sensors. This screen is connected to a 6 speaker system. More features include – follow me home headlamps, front fog lamps, steering mounted controls, speed dependent volume control, rear washer and wiper, boot lamp, rear parcel shelf, chrome inserts near the AC vents, dashboard and door pads and a remote central locking system. The XM variant is available in four shades – Thermisto Gold, Orcus White, Telesto Grey and Ariel Silver.

XT – INR 14.95 Lakh

The XT variant is very well equipped for the price it is offered at. The DRLs get LED illumination and both the headlights and wipers work automatically. The driver seat can be adjusted in as many as 8 ways, and the ORVMs can be folded with a button. The touchscreen unit is the same as the one in XM but is connected to an eight-speaker system and also offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. This trim level also offers a chilled storage area underneath the central armrest and a rear armrest with twin cupholders. Other features in this variant include – premium Oak Wood finish soft-touch dashboard with anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain top layer, reverse parking camera, push-button start (PEPS), automatic climate control and cruise control. This trim is available in all five colour options – Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Orcus White, Telesto Grey and Ariel Silver with 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels.

XZ – INR 16.25 Lakh

The top of the line XZ model of the Harrier is loaded to the brim. Apart from the standard features and colour options of the XT, you get much more. List of additional equipment includes – xenon HID projector headlamps, front cornering fog lamps, signature Oak Brown interior colour scheme, premium Benecke-Kaliko Oak Brown perforated leatherette seat upholstery & door pad inserts, leatherette wrapped steering wheel & gear shift knob, outer mirrors with logo projection, terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet), 8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with High Resolution Display, 9 JBL speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters & subwoofer) with amplifier, shark fin antenna, 7-inch Colour TFT MID, 6 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Seat Side & Curtain), ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, rollover mitigation, corner stability control, electronic traction control, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX anchor points and 60:40 rear seat split.

Now that we know about all the variants and features available on them, which one of these offers the most bang for your buck? While the XZ variant seems an obvious choice, the XT variant is the one to have. Priced INR 1.25 Lakh less than the range-topping XZ variant, the XT offers sufficient features and completely justifies its price. Which variant would you pick?