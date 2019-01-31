Tata Tigor EVs To Be Deployed At Capgemini Campuses

After delivering the first set of Tigor EVs to state-run EESL and 500 examples which you can now rent through Zoomcar, Tata Motors announced the next milestone on its journey of driving electrification. Through its partnership with Capgemini, Tigor Electric Vehicles will be deployed at the tech company’s campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Tata Motors has collaborated with Karthik Travels, a mobility solutions company to manage a smooth induction of the Tigor EV fleet into Capgemini’s transport ecosystem. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over by the Tata Motors team to Capgemini officials, at an event held at the company’s Bengaluru campus.

Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to partner with Capgemini on their thoughtful initiative of promoting zero-emission vehicles for the employee mobility needs. Tigor EV, recently awarded as the ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Assocham India’, will join Capgemini’s existing fleet of cars. Tata Motors will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country. ”

In a country with the youngest population in the World, electric mobility is gaining ground fast, even when the charging infrastructure is almost as good as non-existent. However, with more and more players set to join the electric bandwagon, it won’t be too long before electric vehicles become a part of our everyday lives. The rapid advancements in battery and charging technology are also ensuring that the cleaner alternative to conventionally powered vehicles is also practical. Where Tata has already started shipping vehicles, market leader Maruti, the likes of Hyundai, and new players like Kia and MG Motors are all set to join the revolution soon.