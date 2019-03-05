Tata H2X Micro-SUV Concept Breaks Cover At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Tata Motors unveiled a seriously futuristic micro-SUV concept – The H2X. Based on the modular ALFA platform which also underpins the Altroz hatchback, the H2X will sit below the Nexon in Tata’s product portfolio and compete against similarly sized, upcoming products like the Suzuki Future S Concept that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2018 and the Hyundai Styx (Carlino), which is currently being tested on the road.

Flaunting the carmaker’s IMPACT Design 2.0, the only word that comes to mind once you take a look at the concept is ‘Aggressive’. Like the Harrier, the H2X too will feature its LED DRLs as eyebrows which sit above the headlamps and space where we see those pumped-up air intakes with Y-shaped inserts will probably make way for the headlamps in the production variant. Notice how the passage merges with the flared front wheel arches in harmony and how tall the front skid plate sits from the ground.

Above the beltline and for its greenhouse area, the H2X gets slightly pinched in comparison to the flared appearance beneath which makes it sit squat, even with such massive ground clearance. The entire design is tight and the wheelbase, although short, along with all other elements, makes the H2X appear dense, yet, not busy. Notice how the cladding gets side skid plates too.

At the back, the massive bumper gets a silver insert which has three outlets which we don’t think will make it to the production car. But those drop-shaped taillights do look the part and so do the 3D reflectors which have been embedded into the bumper. Those Teal-coloured wheels will certainly be toned down when the production variant makes an appearance next year, which should happen at the Auto Expo 2020.

We expect this vehicle to be powered by the same set of engines which propel the Tiago, maybe in a slightly higher state of tune. Manual gearboxes and AMT options should be on offer too. In terms of features, expect the latest Connectnext system, LED illumination, and all the kit required for the car to meet the upcoming safety regulations. We’ll bring you more updates on this new Tata as and when they arrive. Until then, stay tuned.