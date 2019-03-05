Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition With An In-Car Espresso Machine Goes On Sale At INR 49.99 Lakh

Audi India has announced that 2019 will be the year of the ‘8’s, where the premium carmaker will be bringing the new-gen A8, the Q8 and perhaps the R8 to India, which is currently unavailable. Today, the brand announced the launch of the A6 Lifestyle Edition sedan, which is equipped with some nifty features to provide an exclusive luxury experience to the backseat passengers.

Priced at INR 49.99 Lakh, the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition gets features like rear seat entertainment, where passengers can enjoy infotainment through 25.65 cm networked tablets that also work outside the car. For those who are constantly on the move and can’t do without their dose of caffeine, the A6 Lifestyle Edition comes with an Espresso Mobil for the occupants to enjoy their brew. The car also gets Entry-Exit Lights with Audi logo projection.

Apart from these new additions, the Audi A6 can be had either with a 1.8-litre TFSI or 2.0-litre TDI engine, where both are mated to a 7-Speed S Tronic transmission. The sedan features Adaptive Air Suspension and Audi Drive Select which can be toggled between through a hot button or via the MMI Touch display. More tech is available in the form of MMI Navigation with Advanced Voice Dialogue system and Bose Surround Sound. Keeping pace with changing lifestyles is the Audi Smartphone Interface which is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto and projects the phone’s screen on the MMI pop-up display. The various assistance and safety features like the Audi Pre Sense Basic, Audi Parking System Plus and Eight Airbags provide a secure driving environment.

Talking about the A6 and the brand’s upcoming products, Mr Rahil Ansarti, Head, Audi India, said, “With the introduction of the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition, we have further increased the luxury quotient of the already favourite Audi A6 amongst the luxury car buyers, I am excited to announce that we have an interesting year coming up in 2019, the Year of the ‘8’s with our flagship models to come. The focus of this year will clearly be on continuing to offer our customers and Audi enthusiasts a new and exhilarating line up of products to choose from and to own their favourite Audi.”