Tata Hornbill Micro-SUV Teaser Out Before 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal

In just a few days time, Tata Motors’ most advanced and cutting-edge products will make their debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Tata is all geared up and ready to display their most awaited product line-up which includes the H7X – a 7 seater SUV based on the Harrier, the Altroz – A premium hatchback, the Altroz EV which is the electric version of the Altroz and then comes the last one, the Hornbill micro-SUV concept. Recently, the company just shared a small glimpse of the Tata Hornbill’s design, which is also underpinned by the ALFA modular platform like the Altroz.

The glimpse previews tri-arrow LED DRLs on the front bumper which is a design element borrowed from the H5X concept. The fluidic yet sharp headlights on the Hornbill give it a mean and aggressive look, which also provides a sporty stance. Sketched and created according to Tata’s Impact Design 2.0 dialect, the Hornbill will have a bolder and bigger stance in comparison to existing products in the segment like the KUV100. Being a small yet sporty SUV means it would get muscular wheel arches to accommodate wide and large tyres, enhanced ground clearance, floating roof design and a compact, cosy cabin.

The ALFA (Agile, Light, and Flexible Architecture) platform in the Hornbill has been designed to accommodate Tata’s 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine, as well as the Revotorq diesel engine. The platform is also ready to accommodate a hybrid and electric powertrain. The production version will also benefit from standard safety features like ABS, EBD and dual airbags to comply with the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program(BNVSAP).

The Hornbill will be Tata’s forerunner in the emerging micro-SUV segment and will be a cheaper alternative of the Nexon. Tata is only going to preview the concept version of the Hornbill at the Geneva Motor Show, the production version could be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. The Production-spec Hornbill will be a direct rival to Mahindra’s KUV100 and the production versions of the Maruti Suzuki Future S concept and Hyundai’s micro-SUV which is currently being tested. We’ll bring you all the updates once the curtains roll at Geneva. Stay tuned!