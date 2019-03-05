The BMW G 310 R Gets Shahid Kapoor’s Approval

Riding stress-free and relaxed through the streets of Mumbai can be tough. Even Shahid Kapoor felt the same way until now. He found the hack to the daily hustle and travel around this big city and it is the BMW G 310 R. One of the most affordable and practical bikes ever made by the German company in collaboration with TVS. The bike has a street-friendly ergonomic layout, making it agile to cut through urban chaos. BMW’s entry-level addition does not disappoint in terms of ride quality and comfort either, and it has also successfully spread it’s fanbase to the likes of celebrities and film stars. Saurav Ganguly, ex-Indian cricketer bought the G 310 GS, a soft-road friendly Adventure variant of the G 310 R.

Being a true bike lover’s immediate affordable choice, the BMW G 310 R is built in India as a result of the German bike maker’s partnership with TVS. The platform and the engine have spawned into three motorcycles – The BMW G 310 R, the G 310 GS and the TVS Apache RR 310. All three motorcycles are based upon a trellis-type frame, which holds together a 313 cc single cylinder engine. The four-stroke motor produces 34 hp and 28 Nm of torque. The engine has been placed in a reverse-inclined position, which allows the wheelbase to be short, yet, the swingarm to be lengthier, enhancing the bike’s high-speed stability.

Good looks run in the BMW family DNA, making the G 310 R a good looking machine. In terms of kit, the naked BMW runs 17-inch alloys and gets Michelin tyres as standard. The G 310 GS, on the other hand, is an adventure tourer and gets goodies like long travel suspension to make it handle the trails. It gets a 17-inch wheel at the rear and a 19-inch wheel up front, both wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tyres. The price of the G 310 R is INR 2.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) and that for the G 310 GS is INR 3.49 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The performance of the BMW twins in the Indian market has been quite positive, where BMW managed to sell 1,640 units of the G 310 R and G 310 GS in India in 2018 since their launch in July the same year.