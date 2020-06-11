Tata AutoComp Joins Hand With American Firm To Set Up EV Charging Stations

India’s leading auto-component conglomerate, Tata AutoComp on Thursday announced that it has signed an MoU with Tellus Power Green, a USA based charging infrastructure company. According to the agreement, both the companies will be setting up AC and DC fast charging stations that will cater to all the electric vehicles, be it two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and even commercial vehicles in the country.

Tata AutoComp has always been one of the leading component suppliers in the country dealing in automotive interior and exterior plastics, composites, sheet metal stampings, engine cooling solutions, automotive batteries and more.

Speaking on the collaboration, Arvind Goel, MD, Tata Autocomp Systems said: “As part of the Tata Group initiative, Tata AutoComp has been planning a significant play in providing systems and components for Electric Vehicles, as well as providing enabling systems for establishing charging infrastructure.” He further added that the company has already established joint ventures for providing Electric Driveline as well as Battery Packs for Passenger Cars, Commercial vehicles as well as fast developing two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India.

Details of the partnership

Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now provide various AC chargers from 3 kW to 11 kW size for home and residential complexes as well as DC fast chargers from 20 kW to 300 kW to meet the needs to charge various types of vehicles in public places such as office and commercial parking lots, Goel said in a press release.

Tata AutoComp has been offering services to the Electric Vehicles segment by offering motors, controllers, integrated drivetrain (integrated motor, inverter and reducer), battery pack, BMS, battery thermal management system, battery cooling plates, etc. On the other hand, Tellus Power already has over 200 DC Fast chargers ranging from 60kw to 300kw deployed across India for charging EV buses. It has global sales, manufacturing, and service centres located in California, India, China, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Middle East.

A part of Tata Group, Tata AutoComp provides products and services to Indian and global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as tier 1 suppliers. Since electric vehicles are said to be the future of mobility, Tata AutoComp System has taken a huge leap forward towards the future as charging infrastructure is very critical in electric mobility and right now India is way behind in this respect.