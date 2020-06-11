Mahindra Launches Special Finance Schemes For Covid Warriors

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has pledged its support to the frontline COVID caretakers and essential service providers, who are providing unparalleled support during this ongoing COVID pandemic, by offering a host of affordable finance schemes on all its vehicles. While we sit comfortably in our homes, several warriors are fighting this battle against the pandemic, risking their own lives. They are at very high risk and are more exposed than the rest of us.

As an industry first, the company has rolled out its offers to an entire range of essential service providers that include Journalists/Media Professionals, Railway/Airline Staff and others, beyond Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Government Officials and Policemen.

Speaking about the finance schemes for the frontline caretakers, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Just like anywhere else in the world, India’s frontline and essential service providers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to keep us safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank them in our own way by offering these customized finance schemes that will ease the process of owning a Mahindra vehicle.”

Mr Nakra further added, “We are happy to extend special offers to an entire gamut of frontline caretakers and essential service providers such as Healthcare/Pharma staff, Policemen, Media, Government employees & Medicine/Vegetable/Milk suppliers.”

The total benefits for COVID caretakers go up to Rs 66,500. Mahindra is empowering the COVID caretakers by working with various financial institutions to offer a host of finance schemes**. A few of these include:

– Own now and Pay in 2021

– Up to 8 years of funding

– Up to 100% on-road funding

– 90 days moratorium

– Own BS-VI Pick Up by paying EMI equivalent to BS-IV Pick Up

– 50% processing fee waiver for Doctors

The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will have to get in touch with nearest dealers to avail of these unique offers.

Mahindra recently got into an association with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) to ease the finance availability for customers looking at personal mobility solutions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mahindra Financial Services India Limited(MFSIL) has been financing Maruti Suzuki cars from the last five years and has offered services to over six lakh customers. In this time period, the company has helped more than six lakh buyers to get their Maruti Suzuki home. There are more than 1.450 branches of Mahindra Finance all over India.

Mahindra’s bossman, Anand Mahindra recently announced that they will be addressing the transportation issue which the migrants are facing in reaching their homes. In such troublesome and dark times, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd took it to twitter to announce that they will provide support to people migrating back home by collaborating with 139 district magistrates in UP, Bihar and Odisha. They are looking forward to collaborating with their automotive and tractor dealers in the states mentioned above. This brilliant idea soon got the appreciation by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. The contributions of the Mahindra group are surely laudable amidst this dark and troublesome phase.