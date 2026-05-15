Kia Syros EV India Launch Confirmed For August, Nexon EV Rival Could Bring Up To 500 KM Range

Kia will soon expand its EV lineup in India with the launch of the Syros EV, expected in August this year. It will be the smallest electric SUV from the company and could also become its most budget-friendly EV offering.
The SUV is derived from the ICE-powered Syros already on sale in India. Most of the styling is expected to stay familiar, although Kia may add a few exclusive design touches for the electric version.
The EV model has been spotted testing multiple times, showing a few changes compared to the standard Syros.
- New EV-style front and rear bumpers
- Charging port placed on the front fender
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- Closed-off styling elements for better aero efficiency
The tallboy shape and boxy styling are expected to stay unchanged. That upright design is already one of the key highlights of the standard Syros.
Cabin and features
The dashboard layout is likely to remain close to the petrol and diesel versions. Kia may add a few EV-specific graphics and trims to give it a different feel from inside.
Expected features include:
- Dual screen setup
- Connected car technology
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Ventilated seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless charger
A few electric car features are also likely to be added.
- Vehicle-to-Load support
- Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging function
- EV-specific drive information screens
One thing still not confirmed is ADAS. The feature was removed from the updated ICE model, so it remains to be seen whether the electric version will bring it back.
Battery pack and range expectations
The Syros EV will continue to use the same K1 platform as the standard model. It will use a front-wheel-drive setup.
Internationally, this platform is already used for Hyundai’s Inster EV, which comes with different battery pack options. Similar battery sizes are expected for the India-spec Syros EV as well.
Expected battery pack choices:
- Around 42 kWh battery pack
- Bigger 50 kWh plus battery option
Range figures are not official yet, but the larger battery version could deliver close to 500 km on a full charge under test conditions.
Fast charging support is also expected.
- DC fast charging support
- 10 to 80 percent charging in under one hour possible on bigger battery versions
These numbers could make it competitive against other compact electric SUVs already on sale.
Rivals and expected pricing
Once launched, the Syros EV will go directly against:
- Tata Nexon EV
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
Expected price range is between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom.
The electric SUV was originally expected earlier this year, but the launch was pushed by a few months. Even with the delay, it will still arrive fairly quickly after the launch of the petrol and diesel Syros.
Source – Autocar