Royal Enfield Reopens More Than 90% Of Its Retail Network Across the Country

Royal Enfield has reopened and resumed operations at more than 90% of its retail network across India. The company’s facilities, offices and stores across the country remained closed in compliance with government guidelines between March 22 and May 5, 2020. Since May 6, the company has gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner. As of today, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service. While most of these stores are completely operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authority guidelines.

In an effort to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure maximum safety and convenience to customers, Royal Enfield has rolled out a slew of initiatives that offer Contactless Purchase and Service Experience. Through several digital and online conveniences and ‘At-your-doorstep’ services, Royal Enfield aims to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free purchase and ownership journey.

Speaking about the initiatives, Mr. Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience. We have created an engaging and convenient online approach that brings the world of Royal Enfield to the customer’s fingertips, and allows him or her to remain connected with the brand. The array of online and digital customer-centric initiatives we’ve launched is an initial step towards the larger digital journey we will undertake. This is only just the beginning and we aim to introduce a plethora of new digital features that will facilitate seamless interaction, higher functionality and most importantly, an outstanding customer experience”

Customers can now bring home a Royal Enfield motorcycle in three simple steps without as much as walking into a store. An Online Discovery of the motorcycle on the Royal Enfield website can be followed by a Home Test Ride and an Online Booking facility available on the website itself. Customers can go through the gallery of motorcycle variants and colour options, choose genuine accessories to enhance appeal and functionality of the motorcycle, and have a look at the kitted-up motorcycle before booking it online. The customer can then connect with the closest local dealer and complete payment formalities through e-payment options available across Royal Enfield dealerships and the motorcycle can be delivered at the customer’s doorstep.

Service on Wheels

On the service front, Royal Enfield has deployed Service on Wheels – a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles. The Service on Wheels motorcycles are purpose-built, and equipped to carry tools, equipment and genuine spare parts to undertake almost 90% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer, and will even be deployed as RoadSide Assistance vehicles. Service on Wheels is accompanied by authorised Royal Enfield technicians who strictly adhere to all safety related guidelines. E-payment options will be available to the customer for a truly contactless service experience. The Royal Enfield Service on Wheels motorcycles will be available across all dealerships by July.

Should the customer choose to bring the motorcycle to the service centre, the company has a set of strict safety guidelines in place to ensure sanitization and distancing. Motorcycle pick-up and drop facilities will be available across select cities. All Royal Enfield stores and service centres will follow all prescribed safety precautions, including sanitization of facility and display and test vehicles, mandatory use of facemask, and thermal screening at the entrance for staff and visitors. All commercial transactions at the store and service centre will be accepted through online / digital payments only. The customer lounge at the store and workshop and the apparel trial rooms will remain closed.