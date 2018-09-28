Suzuki Motorcycles India Introduces Special Edition Intruder Ahead of the Festive Season

Suzuki Motorcycles India has just rolled out a special edition of the Intruder and the Intruder FI ahead of the festive season. The Intruder SP is offered in Matte Black which has red accents running across to enhance its sporty appeal. It also comes equipped with a pillion backrest along with ABS as standard. Commenting on the launch of the special edition, Mr Satoshi Uchida – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are happy to introduce the Special Edition ahead of the festive season which will lure the cruiser customers. With its head-turning design, luxurious appeal and sporty looks, Suzuki Intruder and Intruder FI variants are an apt fit for the people who want to stand out from the crowd. It’s for the people who navigate the challenges and ride it out with brotherhood.”

Since, its launch in November 2017, the bike is equipped with ABS as standard and a fully-digital instrument console. In the looks department, it carries forward the lineage of the legendary Intruder with flowing character lines, big-bike like shrouds, and a sharp twin exhaust that stands-out. It is low and long styling, with a long wheelbase, and a low seat adds to its power cruiser design theme.

The new Intruder SP is priced at Rs. 1,00,500, while the Intruder FI SP is priced at Rs. 1,07,300 (ex-showroom Delhi)