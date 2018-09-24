Suzuki Unveils The 2019 Limited Edition GSX-R1000R Ryuyo

Everyone knows what a Suzuki GSX-R1000 is from womb to walking stick, it is quite a formidable motorcycle in the litre class segment. Keeping things as old-school and mechanical as possible in a day and age where every manufacturer are leaning more and more towards electronics. To kick it up a notch, Suzuki has unveiled their take on a race-oriented, limited edition Suzuki GSX-R1000 called the Ryuyo.

Named after their own R&D centre that also has its own 6.8 Km long test track, the Suzuki GSX-R1000 Ryuyo is the most powerful and extreme GSX-R1000 yet. Standing as a statement of engineering prowess, the GSX-R1000 Ryuyo makes 212 bhp of power @ 12,900 rpm and 119 Nm of torque, while weighing just 168 kgs dry, for reference that’s the same amount a quarter litre motorcycle weighs!

This amazing weight reduction is thanks to a fairing, front & rear mudguard made entirely out of carbon fibre and a full titanium Yoshimura R-11 exhaust system along with an EM PRO control switchboard unit. To further enhance its race-oriented dynamics the GSX-R Ryuyo gets MotoGP styled Plexiglass screen, HP closed cell neoprene saddle, multi-adjustable GP EVO footpegs, brake callipers dissipators, lever guards and a solid billet aluminium 3D machined engine crankcase protectors.

Damping has been taken care of by Ohlins NIX 30 cartridge in the front and an Ohlins TTX GP mono shock at the rear. Brembo has gone all out on the brakes with 19RCS short stroke brake levers, articulated RCS brake pads, Z04 braided tubes and its brake master cylinder making this an anchor waiting to drop, while grip has been taken care by Dunlop with their KR108 and KR109 front and rear tires.

Additional kit includes racing buttons that come straight from MotoGP along with rear light functions, pit lane limiter, Evo Rapid gas control, GP Racing step 520 sprocket chain bolt pinion set and GP semi-handlebars. It’ll also come available with different riding modes, launch control, a 10-level traction control system, quick-shifter and slipper clutch. Even though Suzuki has released some information and a few pictures, the Suzuki GSX-R1000 Ryuyo will officially make its debut at the EICMA trade show set to happen this November.