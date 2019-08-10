Suzuki Gixxer 250 Gets Touring-Friendly Genuine Accessories

Launched just a day ago, the newly-launched Suzuki Gixxer 250 asks for INR 1.59 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). At that price, it goes up against the likes of the Yamaha FZ 25 while presenting a non-faired option to the SF 250. A naked, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour schemes – a combination of Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black; and a Metallic Matte Black colour.

For the refined performance on offer and the easy-going characteristics of the motor, the Gixxer 250 can also munch on miles comfortably and as a result, Suzuki has put out a genuine accessories list, where most items are touring friendly. One can pick from Knee pads, a tank pad, a black-finished leg guard / crash protector, a DC socket to charge a phone or a GPS unit, knuckle guards, a bash plate which fits under the engine and saddlebags. A wind deflecting screen could’ve completed the list.

Powering this new Suzuki is a 249cc, Oil-Cooled (SOCS), four-stroke, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which offers refined performance, and along with the chassis, has been developed exclusively for the Indian market. The motor produces 26.5ps@9000 rpm and 22.6Nm@7500 rpm power. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Gixxer 250 also comes equipped with Dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) as standard. Inspired by the latest European design, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes equipped with LED headlamp and tail lamp, a sporty dual muffler, brushed finish alloy wheels and a newly-designed digital speedometer, a new bronze engine cover, an under cowl, exclusive muffler end cap design and wheels with a machined finish.

The Gixxer 250 is also available in a fully-faired SF variant which is now available in a MotoGP-inspired livery. Taking styling and engineering cues from Suzuki’s legendary motorcycles, the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 sports the same Suzuki Racing Blue colour and livery theme of the 2019 Suzuki MotoGP machine, GSX-RR. From Team Suzuki Ecstar decals to the distinctive wheel pinstripes, every bit of the motorcycle’s appearance draws inspiration from the team’s top racing bike. The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1,71,456 (Ex-showroom Delhi). Mechanically similar to its plain-clothed sibling, powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250MotoGP edition is a 249cc, oil-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which is exclusively developed engine for India and produces 26.5ps@9000rpm and 22.6Nm@7500rpm.