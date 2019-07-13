Paper Fight: New Gixxer 155 Vs Old Gixxer 155

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 has finally been launched at a price of INR 1,00,212 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Gixxer 155 falls under the streetfighter category and gets a modern and aggressive look when compared to the previous generation Gixxer. The Gixxer also has to face against the likes of the newly launched Yamaha MT-15, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Honda CB Hornet 160R. On paper, the new Gixxer 155 is still quite similar to its predecessor in terms of chassis setup and engine specifications. Let’s have a look at how the new model compares against its old version:

Dimensions

The new Gixxer is not only 15mm wider than its predecessor but also 5mm taller. The new version also gets a longer wheelbase but is surprisingly shorter in length when compared to the old one. The new model retains the same 12-litre fuel tank and total ground clearance of 160mm while managing a 15mm increase in seat height. Due to some design and feature additions, the new Gixxer SF is now 4 kgs heavier than the older version.

New-Gen Suzuki Gixxer 155 Previous-Gen Suzuki Gixxer 155 Length (mm) 2020 2050 Width (mm) 800 785 Height (mm) 1035 1030 Wheelbase (mm) 1335 1330 Ground Clearance (mm) 160 160 Seat height (mm) 795 780 Kerb Weight (Kg) 140 136 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 12 12

Chassis

The new bike retains the same underbody and suspension kit, from the previous generation model. The new Gixxer is fitted with the same Telescopic Front forks and Swing Arm Type, Rear Monoshock suspension as the old Gixxer. The front and rear tyres both are equipped with disc brakes and get a single-channel ABS system. The 100 and 140 section R17 tyres have also been retained.

New-Gen Gixxer 155 Previous-Gen Gixxer 155 Front Suspension Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension MonoShock MonoShock Front Brake Disc Disc Rear Brake Disc Disc ABS Single-Channel ABS Single-Channel ABS Front Tyre 100/80R – 17 Tubeless 100/80R – 17 Tubeless Rear Tyre 140/60R – 17 Radial Tubeless 140/60R – 17 Radial Tubeless

Features

Despite having a quite similar underbody and chassis, the new Gixxer is pretty different in terms of design, looks and features. The new Gixxer looks much more aerodynamic, sporty and modern, while also being equipped with the latest technology and features. The new Gixxer now gets a new LED headlight and a sleeker Rear LED unit, along with an updated new twin-exhaust design for a sporty character. In terms of features, the new version gets a fuel injection system, a new digital instrumentation cluster, sporty split seat, larger front forks, a European design and a rear tyre hugger.

New-Gen Suzuki Gixxer 155 Old-Gen Suzuki Gixxer 155 Fuel Injection System Yes No Twin Exhaust Yes Yes LED Headlamp Yes No LED Taillamp Yes Yes Split Seat Yes No

Engine and Performance

The new Gixxer and old Gixxer, have the same SOHC, 2-valve, 1-cylinder, air-cooled engine, but the power in the new Gixxer is 0.7 PS less than the old one. The rest of the engine and transmission specifications remain the same, but the performance and speed are now slightly increased and made buttery smooth. The engine now also gets a fuel injection system as standard and is BS-VI ready, however, the kick-start option has now been removed to reduce weight.

New-Gen Gixxer 155 Previous-Gen Gixxer 155 Engine Displacement (cc) 154.9 154.9 Power (PS) 14.1 @ 8,000 rpm 14.8 @ 8,000 rpm Torque (Nm) 14 @ 6,000 rpm 14 @ 6,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

Price

The old Gixxer ABS was priced at INR 88,941 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is nearly 11K less than the latest Gixxer 155, which is priced at INR 1,00,212 (ex-showroom, Delhi)