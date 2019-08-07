Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Launched In India

In an attempt to entice MotoGP fans, Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the MotoGP edition of their brand new Gixxer SF 250. Taking styling and engineering cues from Suzuki’s legendary motorcycles – GSX-R and Hayabusa, the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 sports the same Suzuki Racing Blue colour and livery theme of the 2019 Suzuki MotoGP machine, GSX-RR. From Team Suzuki Ecstar decals to the distinctive wheel pinstripes, every bit of the motorcycle’s appearance draws inspiration from the team’s top racing bike. The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1,71,456 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available across the Suzuki Premium Network in India.

Mechanically similar to its plain-clothed sibling, powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is a 249cc, oil-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which is exclusively developed engine for India and produces 26.5ps@9000rpm and 22.6Nm@7500rpm. The bike comes equipped with a fully digital speedometer, LED headlamps & tail lamps, sporty dual muffler, premium brushed finish alloy wheels and a rear tyre hugger. The new oil cooling technology is unique, which ensures smooth acceleration, high output, compactness, low fuel consumption, high durability and ease of maintenance. The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) which avoids lock-up during harsh braking.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Following the success of Gixxer SF 250, we are thrilled to launch the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 that asserts Suzuki’s racing DNA. The Suzuki Racing Blue colour has always been the identity of Suzuki’s spirit and passion for racing. The contemporary styling coupled with sporty design and high-performance engine powered with innovative SOCS technology further enhances the racing character of the motorcycle. We are sure that the motorcycle will be received with the same enthusiasm as the other variants of the Gixxer brand.”

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 competes with the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400 as an entry-level sports-tourer. Where the latter is equipped with a bigger engine and some more features, the Suzuki is powered by a silky-smooth motor which cranks out a respectable amount of horses and also makes this bike pretty quick for our kind of conditions. It is well-built and in terms of features too, the Suzuki has most items checked on the list.