Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Is India’s First BSVI Compliant MPV

These are tough times for the automotive industry in India, where sales have slowed down and the effects of that have cascaded through all operational processes. However, the country is moving towards adopting cleaner emission norms in April next year and Maruti Suzuki has taken the lead to make its vehicles ready for the change. The carmaker announced the sixth car from its portfolio – the Ertiga MPV petrol, as BSVI compliant. The BSVI Ertiga petrol will be available at a starting price of Rs. 7,54,689/- lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The BSVI Ertiga petrol comes nearly seven months before the implementation date of BSVI regulations. With the introduction of BSVI petrol option in Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki has the largest offering of BSVI compliant models – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire. Over 70,000 units of the Ertiga are being sold since launch in November 2018. This is 63% growth compared to the same months in the previous year. The surge in sales of Maruti Suzuki’s Next-Gen Ertiga has helped the urban MPV achieve the pole position in the segment. With an average monthly sale of over 8,300 units, the Next-Gen Ertiga is now India’s best-selling MPV.

The BSVI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. These vehicles from Maruti Suzuki meets stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions. The BSVI compliant petrol vehicles can run on BSIV petrol also and have been extensively tested with BSIV fuel and there are no operational concerns. Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced that from April 2020, it will not be selling any diesel cars, which is the reason only petrol variants have been BSVI-ready.

Commenting on Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to offering advanced and clean technologies to customers, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we remain committed to sustainable mobility. With the new BSVI compliant petrol engines, much ahead of the government deadline, we reinforce our commitment towards a cleaner environment. The BSVI petrol vehicles will have a substantial reduction in emissions thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment. We are committed to ensuring that our full product range will progressively be BSVI compliant during the year, ahead of regulations coming into the effect.”