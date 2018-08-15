Spotted: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rear Disc Brake Variant; Priced at INR 82,630

Just in time for this years festive season, Bajaj launches the Pulsar 160 NS with a rear Disc brake. Spotted at showrooms in Pune, Maharashtra, no other changes have been made to the bike. It continues to use the 160.3cc single cylinder 4 valve engine. The engine uses Bajaj’s triple spark plug technology which churns out a power of 15.5 HP and 14.6 Nm of torque. Even the colour options available shall remain the same.

The rear disc brake variant of the bike is priced at INR 82,630(Ex-Showroom, Pune) which is INR 2,130 more than the drum brake variant. With its looks borrowed from its elder sibling the Pulsar NS200, the Pulsar NS160 competes with the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Honda CB Hornet 160R, all of which are available with a rear disc brake.

The introduction of the bike without a rear disc brake enabled Bajaj to price the NS160 at a very competitive rate which helped boosting sales. However, at a price difference of about INR 2,000 only, it makes sense to have the rear disc brake variant only. The 230mm rear disc seems to be borrowed from the NS200. The front continues to use the 240mm disc. We were quite surprised by the performance of the bike when it had launched about a year ago. Click here for our detailed review of the bike.

Source: Autocar India