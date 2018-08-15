INR 30 Lakhs Donated by Mercedes-Benz India And Dealer Partners For Flood Releif In Kerala

Standing in support of the authorities in this time of crisis Mercedes-Benz India and its dealer partners have made a donation of INR 30 Lakhs towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Taking up this social responsibility as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative, Mercedes Benz India made a voluntary contribution of INR 25 Lac. Another INR 5 Lakhs was contributed by Rajasree Motors and Bridgeway Motors, dealer partners of Mercedes-Benz India.





Mercedes-Benz India also has announced immediate customer service for the cars affected by the floods. In order to have the affected cars back on the road as soon as possible, the company will ensure earliest recovery, through Allianz Global. Cars recovered through Allianz Global will also be waived off of any towing charge if applicable. A special discount would be given on spare parts. Special parts imported from Germany and Singapore will not attract any shipping charges. Dealer partners also have sought the help of trained manpower from neighbouring dealers while teams would be dedicated to flood affected areas for a quicker turnaround time. The company will also assign Technical experts to supervise the dealers and offer consultation to the customers. A faster processing of MB insurance claims will also be done.

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “It is a moment of grief as the unprecedented floods in Kerala has led to sudden loss of lives and property. Mercedes-Benz stands with the authorities at this moment of crisis and wants to contribute to the relief works as a responsible corporate citizen and support the authorities in its own small way. Towards this, Mercedes-Benz India and its dealer partners are voluntarily contributing INR 30 Lakhs collectively to the CM Relief Fund to support the relief activities. We sincerely hope the situation normalizes soon. Also, as a customer oriented brand, we want to support our customers and our dealer partners in Kochi, Thrissur, Trivandrum and Calicut immediately in the areas pertaining to customer service. This support would entail undertaking essential repairs like replacement of parts, service and also insurance claims. It remains our key priority now to get the affected vehicles back on the road, at the earliest and bring some relief to our patrons. Towards this, a cross functional task force has already been formed at Mercedes-Benz India, who are working at a literal war footing towards ensuring that we take care of the customers’ needs towards their vehicles, when they need it the most.”

“Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India has also decided to procure some of the critical parts from Germany and Singapore, at no extra shipping cost to the customers. We intend to support our valued customers in Kerala with all our resources available. It has been Mercedes-Benz’s aim to provide complete peace of mind to the customers round the clock with our benchmark service standards and service network expanse. We stand by that customer commitment and promise.” Mr. Folger added. Standing in support of the people for their loss in the natural calamity, Mercedes-Benz-India dealers of Kerala will not celebrate Onam.