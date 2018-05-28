Suzuki Gixxer ABS Launched In India At INR 87,250

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has launched the ABS equipped Gixxer, with prices starting at INR 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Suzuki Gixxer ABS will be available in three colours including Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black, Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black.

The Gixxer ABS variant comes fitted with a front wheel speed sensor to detect wheel speed for better stability and controlled braking force. Powering the Suzuki Gixxer ABS is the same 154.9cc, single cylinder, BS-IV engine that produces 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The Gixxer ABS comes equipped with features such as AHO headlight, LED tail lamp, fully digital speedometer, large diameter with front and rear disc brake. Also on offer is a three spoke light wheel, stepped seat with distinctive design and a two-piece rear fender.

Commenting on the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said, “Ever since its launch, the Gixxer has emerged as a benchmark for the segment, managing to ‘Stay Ahead of the Pack’ in terms of technology and performance. The ABS option allows us to improve on an already exciting riding experience for our Gixxer customers. The Gixxer series is an important cog of our India product-strategy. With enhancements like ABS, we will continue to improve on the value-proposition we offer to our customers.”