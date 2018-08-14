Bajaj Platina 125 Spied Testing; India Launch May Happen Soon

A test mule of the Bajaj Platina was recently spotted with a 125 badge and a front disc brake. The motorcycle, spotted with absolutely no camouflage, seems to be ready to roll out of the manufacturing plant and into the dealerships. Bajaj currently offers in just the 102cc engine option. Apart from the added 125 badge and the disc brake at the front (most likely an optional add-on), there aren’t many changes from the 100cc variant.

The hardware list continues to feature a halogen headlight with a LED DRL, alloy wheels, conventional telescopic suspension at the front and twin sided shock-absorbers at the rear.

Mechanical specifications on the new motorcycle will most likely include the same engine as the Discover 125. So expect to see the 124.5cc single cylinder, 4 stroke, air cooled single cylinder, SOHC, DTS-i engine on the new Platina 125 which will most likely be tuned to deliver 11 PS of power @ 7500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque @ 5500 rpm.

The motorcycle, as aforementioned, did not don any camouflage. While there’s no official timeline about the India launch of the Bajaj Platina 125, expect to see the motorcycle arrive in the showrooms ahead of the festive season. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Source: Shifting Gears