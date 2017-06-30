SPIED : Yamaha Testing New 110cc Scooter In India; Test Mule Seen Alongside TVS Jupiter And Honda Activa 110

India Yamaha Motors may soon update its product with the launch of new products, most likely around the festive season. We’ve already spotted the test mules of the upcoming Fazer 250 on previous occasions. In latest update, one of our readers, Ramshankar R, spotted Yamaha’s new scooter in Chennai. The scooter, apart from a covered Yamaha logo and the product name on the side panel, did not sport any camouflage although we could not assess many details due to the video quality.

As communicated by Ramshankar R, the test mule was spotted along with a Yamaha Fascino and its rivals TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa 110 which hints that it will most likely compete in the 110cc segment of the scooter market. We expect Yamaha’s 113cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine to perform propelling tasks. It’s the same engine that powers the Yamaha Fascino, Cygnus Alpha and Ray Z/ZR where it is tuned to deliver 7.2PS @ 7,500 rpm and maximum torque of 8.1 N.m @ 5,000 rpm.

Check out the video below:

The motorcycle, as aforementioned, was nearly uncamouflaged and we may see it rolling into the showrooms near the festive season. We’d keep you posted with more details. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the new Yamaha Scooter through the comments section below.