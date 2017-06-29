Mahindra XUV500 Likely To Receive A Performance Update

Previous reports suggested that Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra is working on an updates version of its popular SUV, the XUV500. It was said that the XUV 500’s engine would receive a performance boost for the new version.

The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine on the Mahindra XUV500 currently produces 140 PS at 3750 rpm and 330 Nm of torque at 1600-2800 rpm. Now, reports suggest that the upcoming XUV500 could be tuned to produce 170 PS and 350-360 Nm of torque. This means that the new XUV500 will receive an additional 30 PS and 20-30 Nm of torque.

The report also suggests that this new version of the Mahindra XUV500 is likely to be launched in the Indian automotive market by the festive season this year. With the updated XUV500 reported to hit markets this year itself, an all new variant of the XUV500 is at least two years away, the source added.

Mahindra has not revealed any official statement regarding any updates to the XUV500 although it is likely that the company could make an announcement in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates. Meanwhile, let us know your views on the performance upgrade through the comments section below.

Source: CarDekho