Home News New Yamaha Fazer 250 India Launch Likely To Happen Before The Festive Season
By Suvil SusvirkarJune 27, 2017

While we’re yet to hear any official details about the Yamaha Fazer 250’s India launch, a new report suggests that we may see the motorcycle arrive in the market ahead of the festive season. The fully faired version of the recently launched FZ25 is expected to carry a slight premium over the naked roadster. A couple of test mules of the upcoming motorcycle, with almost no camouflage, were recently snapped upclose.

Visually, the motorcycle will drop the typical Fazer family dual headlight setup for an LED illuminator which it will share with the FZ25. Save for the fairing, the Fazer 250 will share its design with the FZ25. It’d also feature the same, all-digital instrument cluster and flat, single-piece handlebar as the FZ25.

June 27, 2017-New-Yamaha-FZ25-Review-44-600x337.jpg
New Yamaha FZ25

The mechanical specification are not likely to change from the FZ25 either although, with the added fairing, the Fazer 250 is likely to be heavier than the naked roadster. Thus propelling duties would be provided by the same single cylinder 249cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected motor with oil cooler which is rated to deliver 20.9 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm and comes mated to a five-speed transmission.

Check out the New Yamaha FZ25 Review here

As aforementioned, the new quarter-litre from Yamaha’s stable will reportedly arrive before the festive season. We hope to hear some more details in the coming weeks. While we wait for that, let us know your views about the upcoming Yamaha Fazer 250 through the comments section below.

Source: TOI

