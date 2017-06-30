Harley-Davidson Celebrates Sixty Years Of The Sportster

The Harley-Davidson Sportster has been in continuous production for 60 years, tagged with its own name, very unusual for Harley-Davidson at the time – in 1957. Born out of increasing competition from British manufacturers it used the K model (1952-56) with its unit construction crankcases but replaced the side valve heads of the 55ci (883cc) engine with overhead valves. Designated XL, the Sportster platform proved its worth in terms of sales and potential for adaptation. It also retained the front and rear hydraulic suspension.

In India, the Sportster platform boasts of the Iron 883, 1200 Custom, Forty-Eight and Roadster. The Harley-Davidson Roadster is the newest addition to the popular Sportster family of motorcycles in the country. With a minimalist, fastback design inspired by classic racing motorcycles, the nimble Roadster is designed to inspire a new generation of riders to take to the streets.

Roadster is also part of Harley-Davidson’s Dark Custom motorcycles. It’s inspired by the spirit of the rebel riders of past and updated with modern style. Dark represents the blank canvas that makes Dark Custom motorcycles an ideal choice for riders seeking a stripped down, minimalist machine ready to customize. While things change, some things stay the same – 60 years of the Harley-Davidson Sportster proves that.