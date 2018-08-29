Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At INR 23.49 Lakhs

A car which is simply what its name is, Superb. The first generation was launched in 2004, which did not go quite well due to the brand having come to the Indian market for the first time. The company needed more time to gain our trust. The second generation, out in the end of the last decade, saw many buyers and became the definitive car in its segment. The current, third generation, of the car has been going strong too and has been selling in good numbers.

The Czech manufacturer has released a new variant of their successful Superb Sedan, called the Corporate Edition. Price-wise, the Superb sits in middle of the Skoda stable between the Octavia sedan and Kodiaq SUV. With the Style variant priced at INR 25.58 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom) the Corporate Edition comes with a cool discount of INR 2.11 Lakhs. With the cut in the price tag one would assume a cut in certain features of the car, however that is not the case. Skoda has just renamed the candy white shade of the Style Variant to Corporate Edition and offered it for existing Skoda and Volkswagen car owners only.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq Scout Is A More Rugged, Off-Road Ready Variant Of The Compact SUV

The car comes with a 1798 cc turbocharged petrol engine which churns our 178 horses and 320 Nm of torque. While the Style variant gets an option 7 speed dual clutch DSG gearbox, the Corporate Edition will be available only with a 6 speed manual transmission. the front wheel drive sedan gets a standard equipment of multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, hill climb assist, traction and stability control, automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers. The interior gets premium quality materials and a touchscreen infotainment screen, 8 speaker music system, panoramic sunroof and key less entry with push button engine start. So if you are looking to upgrade from your Octavia or Jetta, the Superb Corporate Edition may just be the right choice for you. Below is an image gallery of the Skoda Superb.