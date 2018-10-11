Skoda Starts Accepting Rs. 50,000/- As Booking Amount For Its Upcoming Superb Sportline

Skoda India recently sold out its Octavia RS in India and has already announced that it is planning to launch the Superb Sportline on the 15th of October. Dealers have now started accepting a booking amount of Rs. 50,000/- for the Sportline. The Sportline is essentially a sportier guise that the long luxury sedan is available in, it gets comparatively sharper styling, a bright red paint job and a black interior. The Sportline is expected to be priced somewhere between the Style and the top of the line L&K (Lauren & Klement) variant.

It is also expected to be powered by Skoda’s familiar 1.8-litre turbo petrol motor that produces 180 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque, along with the option of a 2.0- litre turbo diesel motor that makes 177 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. While the diesel motor is only available with a 6-speed DSG gearbox while the petrol is available with a DSG and a 6-speed manual transmission. Unlike the chromed up rich looking Superb, we are used to seeing, the Sportline replaces the chrome with black trim inserts instead, the headlamp and grille inserts are finished in gloss black along with the mirror caps.

Additionally, the Sportline gets gloss black 19-inch wheels along with side skirts and a boot-lid spoiler as standard. The all-black theme continues once you move inside the Superb Sportline, it gets Alcantara sports seats that get contrasting red stitching, the pedals are finished in aluminium while the dashboard is finished with a carbon-fibre trim instead of wood.

Skoda is probably bringing in the Sportline to fill the sporty gap that the Octavia RS’s absence has created. Currently, Skoda offers the Superb for a starting price of Rs. 25.59 lakhs (ex-showroom Mumbai) and it goes up against the likes of the Toyota Camry Hybrid. Honda’s Accord Hybrid and its sibling, the Volkswagen Passat.