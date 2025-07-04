Mahindra Supercharges Its EV Lineup: BE 6 & XEV 9e Pack Two Deliveries Begin End-July with Powerful 79kWh Option

4-Point Overview:
- Deliveries for BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two to start from end-July 2025.
- Mahindra adds a new 79kWh battery alongside the 59kWh pack for both models.
- Prices start at ₹21.90 lakh for BE 6 and ₹24.90 lakh for XEV 9e (ex-showroom).
- Each eSUV comes loaded with Dolby Atmos sound, triple screens, ADAS Level 2, Alexa, and more.
Introduction: Charging Into the Future
Mahindra isn’t slowing down—and that’s putting it mildly. With one electric SUV sold every 10 minutes in India, the brand’s EV momentum is real, and the BE 6 and XEV 9e are at the heart of that story. Now, things are getting even more exciting.
The company is set to begin deliveries of Pack Two versions of the BE 6 and XEV 9e by end of July 2025. And yes, Mahindra just made things better by adding a larger 79kWh battery alongside the existing 59kWh option, promising real-world ranges of up to 500 km.
Let’s unpack why Pack Two is the upgrade that EV buyers have been waiting for.
A New Battery in Town: 79kWh Joins the Pack
While the original 59kWh models were already impressive, customer feedback clearly showed a demand for longer range. Mahindra delivered—literally and figuratively—by adding a 79kWh battery that offers a projected real-world city range of 500 km.
This means more freedom, more flexibility, and fewer charging stops, making these eSUVs not just urban heroes, but serious contenders for road trips too.
Pricing: Premium Feels Without the Premium Shock
Here’s the breakdown of the updated Pack Two pricing:
1. Price Table: BE 6 Pack Two
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Ex-showroom Price
|BE 6
|59kWh
|₹21.90 lakh
|BE 6
|79kWh
|₹23.50 lakh
2. Price Table: XEV 9e Pack Two
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Ex-showroom Price
|XEV 9e
|59kWh
|₹24.90 lakh
|XEV 9e
|79kWh
|₹26.50 lakh
Note: Charger and installation not included. Buyers can opt for either a 7.2kW or 11.2kW charger at an extra cost.
Performance That Packs a Punch
Both eSUVs are serious performers under the hood. Here’s what they bring to the road:
- Power Output:
- 79kWh: 210kW (approx. 281 bhp)
- 59kWh: 170kW (approx. 228 bhp)
- Charging Time:
- 20% to 80% in 20 minutes via DC fast chargers (175kW/140kW supported).
- Suspension & Handling:
- Advanced 6-link rear suspension, adaptive cruise control, and frequency-dependent damping ensure a smooth ride, even on India’s rough roads.
- Regeneration Tech:
- Multi-step regeneration (including Auto Mode), single-pedal drive, and boost mode for added range and performance control.
Feature-Filled Experience
These aren’t just EVs—they’re moving smart homes. From infotainment to luxury touches, Mahindra left no stone unturned:
A. Tech Highlights
- Triple/dual super screens up to 31.24 cm with ultra-wide displays
- Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for fast infotainment
- Built-in Alexa, 5G connectivity, OTT and social apps
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos
- Connected car tech with scheduled charging & cabin pre-cooling
B. Comfort & Convenience
- Cooled storage console, wireless charging, Type-C ports
- Auto-dimming IRVM, acoustic laminated glass
- Dual-zone climate control with rear vents
- Spacious frunk + trunk, leatherette upholstery, and BYOD mounts
C. Safety
- 6 airbags
- Level 2 ADAS (Adaptive cruise control, lane assist, etc.)
- Front & rear parking sensors with HD camera
- Brake-by-wire, auto booster lamps, cornering lights
BE 6: The Sporty Tech-Centric Option
The BE 6 leans more toward a driver-focused experience with its Race-Ready Digital Cockpit, bold R19 aero wheels, and illuminated logos. The Pack Two variant also brings premium sage leatherette interiors from Pack Three, paired with an elegant ivory roof finish.
It’s the tech-savvy, bold option for those who like a little extra adrenaline in their commute.
XEV 9e: A Family-Focused Tech Fortress
The XEV 9e isn’t just big in size, it’s huge in functionality. With coast-to-coast triple screens, plush rear seat comfort, and a 500km range in the 79kWh version, it’s the perfect premium eSUV for tech-loving families.
Mahindra’s OTT-loaded screens, intuitive connectivity, and room for everyone ensure that everyone gets a first-class experience, even in the second row.
Mahindra’s Message: More Range, More Choice
All existing customers waiting for delivery can now opt-in to upgrade to the larger 79kWh battery—giving buyers real flexibility and transparency. It’s a rare gesture in the auto industry and one that shows Mahindra’s customer-first philosophy.
And with deliveries starting at the end of this month, we’re expecting roads to get a lot more electric soon.
Conclusion: Pack Two is Pure EV Progress
With the BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two, Mahindra is rewriting the playbook for premium electric mobility in India. From longer ranges and sleek designs to an unmatched tech suite, this is more than a product update—it’s a statement.
Starting at ₹21.90 lakh and reaching up to ₹26.50 lakh, these eSUVs bring international-level design and innovation home—made for India, by India, and now, upgraded for the future.