Nissan Magnite Gets a Green Boost: CNG Kit Now Available Across 13 States!

4-Point Overview:
- Nissan expands CNG retrofit option for the Magnite to 6 new states.
- The factory-approved kit is priced at ₹74,999 with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty.
- Phase 2 rollout covers Rajasthan, Bihar, MP, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.
- Customers get enhanced fuel efficiency with zero compromise on performance or space.
Introduction:
India’s shift to cleaner mobility just got a solid boost from Nissan. After a successful Phase 1 rollout, the carmaker is now expanding its CNG retrofitment program for the Magnite SUV to six more states. Priced attractively at ₹74,999, the kit aims to blend affordability, performance, and sustainability — a rare trio in today’s SUV space.
With Phase 2, Nissan takes the Magnite’s eco-friendly journey to 13 states in total, reinforcing its commitment to greener drives without losing its edge on features, safety, or comfort.
Greener Drives, Wider Reach
The new CNG retrofitment option is now available in:
- Rajasthan
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Tamil Nadu
These states join the Phase 1 list, which included metro regions like Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala.
Built with Trust – Backed by Warranty
Developed by Motozen, a government-approved third-party vendor, the CNG kit is completely certified and installed at official, authorized fitment centres. The process follows all safety and quality standards. To top it off, the retrofit kit comes with a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty, giving buyers complete peace of mind.
Enhanced Mileage Without Sacrifices
The CNG kit is compatible with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual variant of the Magnite. And here’s the kicker — early customer reviews and third-party tests suggest that fuel economy has actually improved post-retrofit, without affecting engine smoothness or cabin space.
With a 336-litre boot (among the largest in its class), this compact SUV still fits in your weekend getaway bags, shopping hauls, or city hustle comfortably.
At the Core: Cleaner, Smarter, Practical
“We’re not just offering an add-on. We’re expanding the Magnite’s value while staying in sync with evolving customer needs,” said Saurabh Vatsa, MD, Nissan Motor India.
By introducing this retrofitment option, Nissan is making clean mobility more accessible without introducing a new variant or driving up costs. The goal? Let customers retrofit what they already love — their existing or new Magnite.
Retrofitment Phase Rollout Table:
|Phase
|States Covered
|Phase 1
|Delhi-NCR, Haryana, UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka
|Phase 2
|Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu
Conclusion: Small Kit, Big Impact
With the CNG retrofitment rollout now covering 13 states, Nissan is not just adapting to demand — it’s leading the way for practical, affordable green driving. The Magnite, already known for its bold looks and 20+ segment-leading features, now gets even more versatile.
As sustainability becomes a must rather than an option, Nissan’s retrofit strategy offers a cost-effective bridge to greener mobility — without changing what people already love about their cars.
So if you’re eyeing better fuel savings and a lighter carbon footprint, the Magnite CNG might just be your next smart move.