Defender OCTA Black Breaks Cover as the Boldest Luxury Off-Roader Ever Built

Overview – 4 Things to Know
- All-black attitude: 30 gloss/satin black elements give the Defender OCTA Black a head-turning, stealthy look
- Ultimate power: 635PS Twin Turbo V8, 0–100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds
- Tough luxury redefined: Ebony leather with Kvadrat™, BASS vibro-acoustic seating, and AI-tuned audio
- Tour-ready beast: Official vehicle for Oasis Live ’25, transporting legends in style
Intro: Black Is the New Bold
The Defender OCTA Black isn’t here to whisper—it’s here to roar, in silence if it wants to. Dipped entirely in Narvik Black, this new iteration of Land Rover’s most powerful Defender yet takes everything people love about the brand and wraps it in unapologetic stealth and sophistication.
Whether you’re tearing up the off-road, making an entrance at a gala, or transporting global rock legends (yes, that’s a thing now), the OCTA Black does it all—louder, prouder, and more luxuriously than ever before.
The Heart of a Rockstar
At the core of the Defender OCTA Black sits a mighty 4.4-litre Twin Turbo MHEV V8, putting out 635PS and 750Nm of torque. That means 0–100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds—not bad for something built to climb mountains and make red carpets look basic.
It’s powered by 6D Dynamics suspension, which combines the brain of a sports car with the soul of a true off-roader beast. Plus, there’s a dedicated OCTA mode for extreme terrain performance—because why have limits?
Blacked Out, Inside and Out
“Dipped in black” isn’t just a metaphor here—it’s practically literal. More than 30 elements on the OCTA Black get a gloss or satin black treatment. From the front grille to the quad exhausts and those mighty 23-inch wheels, everything screams “stealth with swagger.” Even the tow hook cover and underbody plates are blacked out.
Inside? It’s Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather and Kvadrat™ fabric for the first time ever in a Defender. The result? A dark, plush, and confident cabin vibe with perforated seat patterns, Carpathian Grey finishes, and chopped carbon fibre trim that all come together like a perfectly tuned power ballad.
A Soundtrack You Can Feel
Here’s where it gets poetic. The Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system developed with SUBPAC™ takes your Spotify playlist and turns it into an immersive experience you literally feel through your seats. Using a 15-speaker, 700W Meridian™ Surround Sound System and AI optimization software used by world-class artists, the OCTA Black lets you ride to your own rhythm—literally.
Whether you’re heading to a mountain pass or a moonlit drive through the city, your Defender becomes the ultimate concert hall on wheels.
More Than Just Black – It’s Rockstar Ready
The OCTA Black doesn’t just look the part—it lives it. Land Rover has partnered with Oasis Live ’25, and the Defender OCTA Black is the official automotive partner for the band’s 41-date global tour. Imagine being the SUV trusted to carry one of Britain’s most iconic music acts across continents. That’s the energy this machine brings.
And if full black isn’t your vibe, the standard Defender OCTA now comes in Sargasso Blue, Borasco Grey, Charente Grey, Petra Copper, and an upcoming Patagonia White Matte Wrap.
At a Glance: Defender OCTA Black
|Feature
|Details
|Engine
|4.4L Twin Turbo V8 Mild-Hybrid
|Power & Torque
|635PS & 750Nm
|0–100 km/h Time
|3.8 seconds
|Suspension
|6D Dynamics with OCTA Mode
|Exterior
|Narvik Black, Gloss/Satin finish
|Interior
|Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather + Kvadrat™
|Audio + Seat System
|700W Meridian™, SUBPAC™ BASS System
|Tech
|13.1-inch touchscreen, AI-optimised audio
|Global Tour Partner
|Official vehicle for Oasis Live ’25
Conclusion: For the Wild, the Bold, and the Unapologetic
The Defender OCTA Black isn’t just a luxury SUV—it’s a statement on wheels. From its stealth-inspired design to seat-vibrating music tech, from rugged capability to rock concert credentials, this 4×4 defines what it means to be tough, refined, and ready for anything.
If Batman had a garage, this would be parked next to the Batmobile—black, bold, and built to conquer.