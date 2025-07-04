5 Lakh Milestone, One Big Message — Škoda Trusts India to Build Its Future

4-Point Overview:
- Škoda hits 5 lakh cars made in India, combining output from Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
- The journey began in 2001 with the Octavia, now growing with models like Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq.
- India-made Škodas are now exported to Vietnam, boosting global reach.
- It’s more than production — it’s about trust, quality, and Indian pride.
Intro:
There’s a reason why Indians have had a long-standing love affair with Czech Republic Giant Škoda. And now, there’s a solid number to celebrate it — 5,00,000 Škoda cars made right here in India! From the first Octavia to the latest Kylaq, Škoda has rolled out half a million vehicles across its Indian plants in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad). And this isn’t just about numbers — it’s about connection, quality, and trust.
2001: Where It All Began
Back in 2001, Škoda began its India story by rolling out the Octavia from its Aurangabad facility. It wasn’t just a car — it became a statement. Over the years, we’ve seen beloved nameplates like the Laura, Superb, Kodiaq, Yeti, Rapid, Fabia and more recently, the Kushaq, Slavia, and their first sub-4-meter SUV Kylaq join the line-up. Škoda didn’t just build cars — it built a reputation for European quality with an Indian heart.
The 5 Lakh Milestone
Fast forward to 2025, Škoda has officially crossed the 5 lakh production mark. That’s 500,000 cars made on Indian soil, with 70% from Pune and the rest from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. And they’re not just for us — parts and kits from India are now sent to Vietnam, where Škoda assembles cars for the global market. This shows how India is becoming a key export hub in Škoda’s global journey.
Built with Indian Hands, Powered by Global Standards
Škoda’s top leadership is proud — and rightly so. Andreas Dick, Škoda’s Board Member for Production, said this achievement is proof of how India blends local talent with global standards. Piyush Arora, CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, added, “We’ve not just built 500,000 cars, we’ve built 500,000 connections.” Every car carries the DNA of European engineering and the precision of Indian manufacturing.
Table: Milestone Snapshot
|Key Highlight
|Details
|Start of Škoda India Production
|2001 (Octavia)
|Total Cars Produced (Till July 2025)
|5,00,000
|Manufacturing Facilities
|Pune & Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
|Exports
|Parts & kits sent to Vietnam
|Most Popular Models
|Octavia, Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq
|Highest Monthly Sales
|7,422 units (March 2025)
Conclusion: More Than Just Cars — It’s About People, Passion, and Progress
Hitting the 5 lakh mark isn’t just a production win for Škoda — it’s a story of relationships, resilience, and relentless trust from Indian car lovers. Every single car rolled out reflects a shared journey: global engineering meeting Indian craftsmanship, and customer love turning into brand loyalty.
As Škoda celebrates 130 years globally and 25 years in India, this milestone is less about the numbers — and more about what they stand for. It’s proof that when you combine precision, belief, and heart, you don’t just build cars — you build a legacy.
Here’s to the next 5 lakh stories, memories, and miles — proudly made in India, for the world.