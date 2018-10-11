‘Honda Joy Club’ Loyalty Program Launched, Lets You Redeem Points At Multiple Avenues

For the first time in the history of the two-wheeler industry, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India has launched a new ‘Honda Joy Club’ loyalty program for its new and existing customers. With the program’s alliances across multiple brands which cover different sectors (Hospitality, Travel, Healthcare, Apparel, F&B, Entertainment, Personal Care, Insurance, Utility, Cashback) it seeks to offer a Honda two-wheeler customer a lot more than just a mode of transportation. And it doesn’t cost much. You may enrol for free until November 30th, 2018, or choose to pay INR 299 after that.

Elaborating on the rewards program, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing HMSI said, “Honda Joy Club is a loyalty program like no other. It’s the first time that a 100% digital loyalty program is empowering customers with choice. Now, Honda customers enrolling for the Joy Club program can earn virtual Honda currency, at both, purchase and subsequently every service visit too. What is most unique is that powered by Honda’s multiple alliances across different sectors, customers can now redeem their reward points, both, within and outside Honda.”

Mere enrollment for the program gets you a credit of Rs 299 virtual Honda currency. Besides, you get Rs 500 off on the new Tata Sky HD Set top box, healthcare membership, discount vouchers on yatra.com and personal accident cover of INR 1 lakh for 3 years. Customers can earn more currency in the e-wallet and fast-track their membership tiers by referrals, up gradation and exchange of vehicles. One can earn ONE Honda currency for every INR 4 spent during service. Honda’s agrarian customers can redeem Honda currency to buy IFFCO Kissan samadhan services as well. Customers can enroll for this program through Honda’s offline and Online channels.