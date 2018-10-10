Skoda Octavia RS Gets Sold Out For The Year 2018

The Skoda Octavia RS is the first genuine RS we’ve got from Skoda since so far all we’ve been getting are variants that focused more on the RS aesthetics. Ever since Skoda India launched it on the 1st of September last year, it has seen quite a high demand from enthusiasts and even non-enthusiasts. Launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 24.62 lakh, Skoda had no idea that the 300 units it had allotted would sell like hotcakes. Within the first couple of months, all 300 units were sold out and Skoda had to call in an additional 200 units that apparently didn’t last very long too.

So far Skoda has sold all 500 units of the Octavia RS that it brought into India, they have now gone ahead and instructed dealers to stop accepting bookings for the RS since they no longer plan to sell the RS this year anymore. However, after the clear success of the Octavia RS Skoda is sure to re-introduce the car back into our market, hopefully sometime in the near future.

Skoda has powered the Octavia RS with a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 230 bhp of power @ 6,200 rpm and makes 350 Nm of torque @ 1,500 rpm. This motor is mated to a 6-speed dual clutch transmission and send power to the front wheels only. Skoda claims a top speed of 250 km/hr and says it manages to do 0-100 km/hr in just under 6.8 seconds. Apart from the obvious change under the hood, the Octavia RS differentiates itself from the standard Octavia with an RS body kit, 17-inch wheels, steel exhaust tips, boot spoiler, blacked-out trim inserts and an updated suspension setup.

On the inside, the Octavia RS gets a flat-bottom RS steering wheel that comes mated with paddle shifters for a more connected drive. Additionally, it gets Alcantara sport bucket seats that get contrasting red stitching, 9 airbags, park assist and ESP (Electronic Stability Program). As of now, the Octavia RS is in a segment of its own with no real competition, but in case you found the RS to intimidating one could always settle for the more luxury-oriented regular Octavia. The standard Octavia is available for a starting price of Rs. 15,99,000/- ex-showroom Mumbai.