Skoda Kylaq CNG Coming Soon? Affordable Dealer-Fit CNG Version Could Be a Game Changer

The Skoda Kylaq has quietly become one of the strongest performers for the brand in India. Buyers appear to like its balance of size, features and driving feel. Now, Skoda is looking at a way to make the Kylaq easier on the wallet to run, especially for city users.
According to industry sources, Skoda is working on a CNG option for the Kylaq. This is not expected to be a factory built variant. Instead, it will probably be available as a dealer-level retrofit that is approved by the company and covered under warranty.
If introduced, the CNG set up will be based on the same 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that is already on sale. In petrol form this engine makes 114 bhp. With CNG, the power figure will be lower, which is normal for such conversions. The emphasis here will be on efficiency and reduced running costs rather than outright performance.
The CNG version is expected to be offered only with a manual gearbox. This helps in keeping the system simpler, more affordable, and is what most CNG buyers in India are already comfortable with.
Skoda is probably opting for the retrofit path which will not require any changes at the factory level but will still provide customers a reliable and safe CNG option. These kits are typically installed at the dealership after delivery but are certified by the manufacturer and supported by warranty coverage.
At the same time, Skoda is expanding the Kylaq lineup. New Classic+ and Prestige+ versions are already available for sale with manual and automatic options. A Sportline variant is also under development and is expected to arrive by the third quarter of 2026.
Earlier this month, Skoda also revised the prices of Kylaq by up to Rs 15,000, and the new prices are effective from January 2026.
With the rising cost of fuel and the interest in cleaner fuel options, a Kylaq CNG could make a lot of sense for many buyers. If launched, it will take on CNG compact SUVs from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata.
For Skoda, this move could help keep the Kylaq relevant, practical and competitive in a very crowded segment.