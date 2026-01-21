Skoda Kylaq Lineup Expanded With Classic+ and Prestige+ Variants – Automatic Now More Affordable Than Ever

Skoda has made the Kylaq range more interesting by adding two new variants called Classic+ and Prestige+. These new trims sit at opposite ends of the lineup and give buyers more choice, especially if they were looking for either better value or more features.
The new Classic+ variant is positioned above the base Classic. It is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh ex showroom, while the automatic version comes in at Rs 9.25 lakh. What makes this variant important is that it finally brings automatic gearbox access at a lower price point. Until now, buyers had to stretch their budget to get a Kylaq automatic.
Classic+ also feels better equipped for daily use. It gets an electric sunroof, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, an auto dimming IRVM and rear LED reading lamps. Skoda has also added steering mounted controls and a four speaker audio system. The 16 inch wheels come with covers, keeping costs in check while still looking decent.
At the top of the range is the new Prestige+ variant. Priced at Rs 11.99 lakh for the manual and Rs 12.99 lakh for the automatic, it is now the most feature loaded Kylaq you can buy. It gets LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, 17 inch dual tone alloy wheels, ambient lighting and soft touch materials on the doors. The front seats are powered and ventilated, and there is also a wireless charging pad. Automatic versions get paddle shifters as well.
With these additions, the Kylaq is now available in six variants. Prices start at Rs 7.59 lakh and go up to Rs 12.99 lakh. The mid level Signature and Signature+ trims also receive extra features like a sunroof, rear wiper and paddle shifters, though their prices have gone up slightly.
All Kylaq variants continue with the same 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm. Buyers can choose between a six speed manual or a six speed automatic.
Skoda has also confirmed that a sportier Kylaq Sportline variant will arrive by September. No mechanical changes are expected, only visual updates.
Overall, these changes make the Kylaq lineup more balanced. Whether someone wants a more affordable automatic or a fully loaded compact SUV, Skoda now has an option ready.