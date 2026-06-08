Nissan Revises Gravite Prices Across The Range

Nissan updated the pricing of the Gravite MPV in India. The model was launched earlier this year with introductory prices, but that offer has now been withdrawn. As a result, every variant in the lineup now costs more than before.
The Gravite continues to sit in the affordable MPV segment and shares its foundation with the Renault Triber. While the vehicle itself remains unchanged, buyers will now have to spend a little extra depending on the variant they choose.
New Price Range
After the latest revision, the Nissan Gravite is priced between:
|Details
|Price
|Starting Price
|Rs 5.73 lakh
|Top End Price
|Rs 8.52 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
Earlier, the MPV was available at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh during the introductory period.
Highest Increase Seen On These Variants
The biggest revision has been applied to two variants.
- N Connecta Petrol MT
- N Connecta CNG MT
Both versions have become costlier by Rs 18,400.
Tekna Variants Also Get A Major Revision
Several variants from the Tekna range have received a notable increase as well.
|Variant
|Price Increase
|Tekna Petrol MT
|Rs 17,000
|Tekna LE Petrol MT
|Rs 17,000
|Tekna CNG MT
|Rs 17,000
|Tekna LE CNG MT
|Rs 17,000
These versions now carry a higher sticker price compared to the earlier launch period.
AMT Variants Not Left Out
Automatic buyers will also notice revised pricing.
The following variants are now dearer by Rs 15,000:
- N Connecta Petrol AMT
- Tekna Petrol AMT
- Tekna LE Petrol AMT
Entry And Mid Variants See Smaller Increase
Not every variant received a large hike.
Acenta variants
- Acenta Petrol MT: Rs 9,400 increase
- Acenta CNG MT: Rs 9,400 increase
Visia variants
- Visia Petrol MT: Rs 8,400 increase
- Visia CNG MT: Rs 8,400 increase
These remain the smallest revisions within the Gravite range.
What Stays The Same?
Apart from the new prices, there are no mechanical or feature updates.
The Gravite continues with:
- Petrol and CNG options
- Three-row MPV layout
- Shared platform with Renault Triber
- Budget-focused positioning
- Multiple manual and AMT variants
The vehicle remains one of Nissan’s key products in the entry-level MPV segment.
More Nissan Launches Planned
Nissan’s product activity in India is far from over. The company is preparing to unveil the new Tekton SUV on July 9, 2026, marking its return to the midsize SUV segment. The upcoming model is expected to share its underpinnings with the Renault Duster while featuring Nissan-specific styling and design elements.
Following the Tekton, Nissan is also expected to introduce a new three-row SUV in the Indian market.