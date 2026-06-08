Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept Showcased: Only 15 Units Could Be Built!

Recently, Jawa pulled the covers off a motorcycle that looks very different from anything the company has shown in recent years. Called the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept, the machine made its first public appearance at the Brno Bike Show in the Czech Republic.
Unlike the smaller retro motorcycles usually associated with the Jawa name, this concept enters a completely different space. It is larger, more dramatic in appearance and packed with premium cycle parts.
Key Details
|Item
|Details
|Motorcycle
|Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept
|Power Output
|Around 113 bhp
|Weight
|Around 240 kg
|Production
|Expected to be limited to 15 units
|Development
|Jawa and Chinese brand Jedi
|Showcase Venue
|Brno Bike Show
Design Takes A Different Route
The motorcycle has been designed by Jan Hrbek. The design language follows a low and stretched stance, giving it the look of a custom-built cruiser.
Several styling elements make it stand out:
- Long and flowing bodywork
- Signature Jawa red paint finish
- Muscular fuel tank area
- Large wheels
- Low-slung overall profile
The concept carries plenty of visual drama and looks more like a showcase machine than a traditional production motorcycle.
Premium Components Across The Bike
Apart from the styling, the hardware package is equally impressive.
Some of the notable components include:
- Brembo Stylema brake calipers
- Ohlins suspension at the front and rear
- LeoVince exhaust system
These are parts usually seen on high-end motorcycles and add further exclusivity to the concept.
Engine Details Still Not Official
Reports suggest the motorcycle could produce around 113 bhp. The expected engine layout is believed to be a parallel-twin unit.
Jawa has not released complete technical specifications yet, so many details remain unconfirmed. The company has also not spoken about performance figures or riding characteristics.
Prototype Stage Continues
The motorcycle displayed at Brno is being described as a pre-production prototype.
Some observers believe the project is still at an early stage because parts of the engine casing appear unconventional. This has led to speculation that the displayed bike may primarily be a design model used to preview the final direction of the project.
Because of this, changes could still happen before any production version appears.
Production And Pricing
Current reports suggest that only 15 examples may be produced.
The expected price is said to be around £53,000, which would place it in a very exclusive category. With such limited numbers and a high asking price, the motorcycle is likely to attract collectors more than regular buyers.
India Angle
There is no information about an India launch at the moment. Even if the motorcycle enters production, its extremely limited availability and expected price would make it difficult for the Indian market. For now, the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser remains an interesting concept that shows what the Czech brand is capable of creating when it moves beyond its traditional motorcycle lineup.