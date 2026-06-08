Suzuki Fronx Sport Debuts In Malaysia With Fresh Styling And Extra Features

Whenever we talk about striking coupe-SUV design, the Suzuki Fronx is one of the names that easily stands out. The model already has a sporty shape, but Suzuki has now taken things a step further with the launch of the new Fronx Sport in Malaysia.
The new version sits above the regular Fronx Hybrid and brings several visual upgrades while keeping the same mild hybrid powertrain underneath. It is priced at RM130,888, which is around Rs 30.7 lakh. The standard Fronx in Malaysia starts at RM118,888.
Price Comparison
|Variant
|Price (Malaysia)
|Fronx Hybrid
|RM118,888
|Fronx Sport
|RM130,888
Unlike India, the Fronx sold in Malaysia is imported from Indonesia as a completely built unit, which is one reason for its higher price.
Sportier Look With New Exterior Parts
The biggest changes can be seen in the design package added to the Fronx Sport.
New additions include:
- Black finished front grille
- Black Suzuki logo
- Front bumper lip extension
- Side skirts
- Large Fronx Sport graphics on the doors
- Rear diffuser
- Tailgate spoiler
These additions make the crossover look lower, wider and more aggressive than the standard version.
Buyers can choose between:
- Cool Black
- Pearl Snow White with Cool Black roof
Bigger Wheels Available
Suzuki is also offering larger alloy wheels with the Sport variant.
|Feature
|Fronx Base
|Fronx Sport
|Wheel Size
|16-inch
|17-inch
|Tyre Size
|195/60 R16
|215/50 R17
The larger wheels use Continental UltraContact UC7 tyres and give the vehicle a stronger stance on the road.
Cabin Gets One New Feature
Most of the interior remains unchanged from the regular Fronx.
Features include:
- Leather wrapped steering wheel
- Paddle shifters
- 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger
- Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
The main addition is a front and rear 4K dashcam, which comes as standard equipment.
Safety Package Remains Fully Loaded
Suzuki has retained the complete ADAS package.
Key systems include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind spot monitor
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Lane keep assist
- Lane departure warning
- Lane departure prevention
- Lane change assist
- Vehicle sway warning
Other safety equipment includes:
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Brake assist
- Electronic stability control
- Hill hold assist
- High beam assist
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
No Mechanical Changes
Under the bonnet, the Fronx Sport uses the same 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid system.
Performance figures:
- Power: 103 PS
- Torque: 138 Nm
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic
- Drive layout: Front-wheel drive
The integrated starter generator helps during acceleration and also improves fuel efficiency and smoothness.
Suspension and braking hardware remain unchanged with :
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Ventilated front disc brakes
- Rear drum brakes
The gross vehicle weight stays at 1,480 kg, exactly the same as the standard model.
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