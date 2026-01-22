Volvo EX60 Revealed: The Electric SUV That Defines Volvo’s Next Big Chapter

Volvo has unveiled the new EX60, and this one seems important for the brand. It is not just another electric SUV added to the lineup. The EX60 is the first Volvo to be based on the company’s new SPA3 electric platform, and it sets the tone for what Volvo’s future electric cars will look and feel like.
The EX60 sits in the luxury midsize SUV space and is the electric alternative to the well-known XC60. It will be sold in Europe first, with the US launch to follow. For now, Volvo has not confirmed it for India, though bigger EVs such as the EX90 are expected here before this.
At the first glance, the EX60 looks clean and modern without trying too hard. The front gets Volvo’s familiar Thor’s Hammer LED daytime lights with the main headlamps placed lower on the bumper. The grille is closed, as expected on an EV, and the bumper has a tough-looking black lower section. From the side, the design remains smooth with slight curves around the wheel arches. Instead of normal door handles, the EX60 has illuminated grip-style handles near the window line. Wheel sizes vary from 20 to 22 inches with wider rear tyres for improved grip.
At the rear, the SUV gets slim LED tail-lamps, black cladding and simple detailing. Buyers can choose from two exterior styles. One uses brighter silver accents and the other goes darker with blacked out elements. There is also a Cross Country version with more ground clearance, skid plates, matte cladding, special green shade and air suspension with an off-road mode
Inside, the EX60 offers a calm and well thought-out cabin. The dashboard has a layered appearance, a two-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons and plenty of storage. The driver receives an 11.4-inch digital display, while the centre has a large 15-inch touchscreen with Android software. The cabin also features a glass roof, heated and ventilated seats, reclining rear seats and a premium sound system with up to 28 speakers.
Powertrain options are wide. There are three battery sizes: 83kWh, 95kWh and 117kWh. The entry version has one rear motor. The higher trims get dual motors with all-wheel drive. Power goes up to 680hp and the top variant claims a WLTP range of up to 810km. Fast charging is a strong point too, with 10 to 80 percent possible in less than 20 minutes using a high-speed DC charger.
One feature that stands out is Google’s Gemini AI assistant, which makes its first appearance in a Volvo. It supports natural voice commands and will continue to improve with software updates.
In the end, the EX60 is like a quiet but confident step forward. It focuses on space, comfort, safety and long range. That approach suits Volvo perfectly, and demonstrates where the brand is going in the electric age.