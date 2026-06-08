Rynox Launches New Cypher GT 2 Riding Jacket At Rs 5,950

Rynox has added a new jacket to its riding gear range in India. Called the Cypher GT 2, the new jacket is priced at Rs 5,950 and is designed for riders who spend most of their time in city traffic and daily commutes.
The company says the jacket is made for people who use their motorcycles regularly, whether it is for office travel, meeting friends or running everyday errands.
Quick Overview
|Details
|Rynox Cypher GT 2
|Price
|Rs 5,950
|Protection
|CE Level 2
|Ventilation
|70% Mesh Construction
|Warranty
|6 Months
|Insurance Cover
|Up to Rs 50,000
|Colours
|Grey, Black
Safety Package
Safety remains one of the strongest parts of the Cypher GT 2. The jacket gets CE Level 2 armour as standard in important impact zones.
Safety equipment includes:
- CE Level 2 shoulder protectors
- CE Level 2 elbow protectors
- CE Level 2 back protector
- Ready pocket for CE Level 2 chest protector
For better durability during everyday use, Rynox has used heavy-duty woven mesh along with 600D PU-coated polyester panels in key areas.
Designed For Hot Weather Riding
A large portion of the jacket is dedicated to airflow. According to the company, nearly 70 percent of the jacket uses ventilated mesh material. This helps fresh air move through the jacket while riding in traffic or during summer months.
Other comfort-related features include:
- Short collar design
- Soft neoprene finish around collar
- Soft neoprene cuffs
- Lightweight construction
- Clean fit without bulky adjusters
The jacket also uses a cinchless fit system, removing traditional waist and arm adjustment straps.
Everyday Practicality
Rynox has added a few features that can be useful during daily rides. Storage options include:
- Two external zippered pockets
- One sleeve pocket for cards or ID
The company has also used genuine YKK zippers, which are known for durability and smooth operation.
Better Visibility After Dark
For riders who travel early in the morning or late at night, visibility is important. The Cypher GT 2 gets blacked-out 3M reflective panels placed on the shoulders and rear section of the jacket. These reflective elements help improve visibility under headlights without affecting the overall look of the jacket during the day.
Where It Fits In The Rynox Range
The Cypher GT 2 sits on the daily-use side of the Rynox jacket lineup. It is not built as a touring-focused product. Instead, it is intended for riders who spend more time commuting than travelling long distances. The jacket combines riding protection with a casual appearance, making it suitable for regular use.
Buyers also get:
- Six-month product warranty
- One-year accidental insurance cover worth up to Rs 50,000