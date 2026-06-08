Renault Offers Reach Up To Rs 80,000 In June 2026; Kiger Gets Highest Benefits

Anyone planning to buy a Renault vehicle this month may find some useful savings at dealerships. Renault India has rolled out a fresh set of offers across its passenger vehicle lineup, with benefits available on the Kiger, Triber and Kwid. These schemes are valid until June 15, 2026 and include a mix of cash discounts, exchange support, loyalty rewards, scrappage benefits and corporate offers.
One model that does not get any discount this month is the Renault Duster.
Renault June 2026 Offers At A Glance
|Model
|Maximum Benefits
|Renault Kiger
|Up to Rs 80,000
|Renault Triber
|Up to Rs 60,000
|Renault Kwid
|Up to Rs 55,000
|Renault Duster
|No Offers
Renault Kiger
The Kiger carries the biggest benefits in Renault’s portfolio this month. Depending on the variant, total savings can touch Rs 80,000.
Available benefits include:
- Cash discount of up to Rs 40,000
- Exchange or scrappage benefit of up to Rs 25,000
- Loyalty benefit of up to Rs 15,000
- Corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 across most states
- Corporate benefit of up to Rs 15,000 in Tamil Nadu
- Rural offer of Rs 4,000
Customers choosing the base Authentic and Evolution variants will not get cash, finance or exchange schemes. These versions are limited to loyalty, referral and scrappage-related benefits.
The Renault Kiger is currently priced between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 10.34 lakh.
Renault Triber
The Triber also gets attractive savings this month. Older stock manufactured before the 2026 model year receives the highest benefits.
For pre MY2026 units:
- Cash discount of up to Rs 35,000
- Exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000
For MY2026 units:
- Cash discount of up to Rs 25,000
- Exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000
Additional offers include:
- Corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000
- Corporate discount of up to Rs 15,000 in Tamil Nadu
- Rural offer of Rs 4,000
- Loyalty and referral benefits where applicable
The Authentic variant remains excluded from most direct discount schemes and receives only loyalty, referral and scrappage-related offers.
Triber prices currently range from Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.48 lakh.
Renault Kwid
Entry-level car buyers can also save a good amount on the Kwid this month. Total benefits go up to Rs 55,000 on select versions.
The package includes:
- Cash discount of up to Rs 20,000
- Exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000
- Corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000
- Corporate benefit of up to Rs 15,000 in Tamil Nadu
- Rural benefit of Rs 4,000
The Authentic variant is limited to loyalty, referral and scrappage benefits. In Tamil Nadu, similar conditions also apply to the Evolution variant.
The Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 4.29 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh.
Other Benefits Available
Eligible customers can also check:
- 0 percent finance schemes on select variants
- RELIVE scrappage benefits
- Referral rewards
- Loyalty programmes for existing Renault owners
Availability may differ depending on variant, dealership inventory and city.