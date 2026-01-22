HARMAN Fuels Tata Sierra’s Big Comeback With 5G Connectivity, Dolby Atmos Audio and Future-Ready Tech

When people step into a new car today, they expect more than just seats and a steering wheel. They want the cabin to feel familiar, connected, and easy to live with. With the return of the Tata Sierra, that expectation is clearly understood. This is where HARMAN steps in, bringing modern connectivity and a rich in cabin experience to one of Tata’s most iconic nameplates.
The new Tata Sierra comes loaded with HARMAN’s latest connected technologies designed to keep drivers and passengers connected to their digital lives. At its core, is the 5G ready telematics control unit, which is developed and manufactured in India. This system enables the Sierra to seamlessly upgrade from today’s 4G networks to 5G support, ensuring that the SUV is ready for the future.
Some of the key highlights of connectivity include
- 5G Ready Telematics with Future Upgrade Support
- Emergency calling, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle tracking
- Over the air updates, remote functions and vehicle diagnostics
- Secure cloud integration and robust cybersecurity support
- Smart antenna design for improved signal quality
Inside the cabin, the experience is modern and immersive. The infotainment system is integrated with the digital instrument cluster for a seamless flow of information. Passengers can enjoy individual entertainment via the Horizon View Display, use headphones or speakers and even hook gaming controllers up.
Other cabin features include
- Dolby Atmos powered sound experience
- Relax Mode for calming visuals and audio
- Silent Mode to mute non essential alerts
- Surround view and blind spot visuals on screens
- Built-in navigation powered by MapmyIndia
Music lovers will love the high-quality 12 speaker JBL audio system with soundbar and enclosed subwoofer. This arrangement is a first in an Indian vehicle and is tuned specifically for the cabin of the Sierra.
The partnership between Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and HARMAN has been increasing steadily over the years. With the Sierra, it now covers connectivity, displays, infotainment and audio. Local production of the telematics unit in Pune also helps in improving speed, quality and relevance for the Indian conditions.