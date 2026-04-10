Simple Energy Expands Reach With 68 Showrooms Across India

Simple Energy is steadily increasing its presence in India’s electric two-wheeler space. The Bengaluru-based EV start-up has now built a wider retail network with new showroom additions across key regions.
The company recently added five new stores in different parts of the country. With this, its total network has reached 68 showrooms spread across 38 cities.
New showroom additions across regions
The latest expansion covers multiple locations. Delhi has received two new outlets, while Nashik and Aurangabad now have fresh stores. Siliguri has also been added, marking a stronger entry into eastern India.
These new locations are supported by nearby service setups or integrated facilities to improve customer support and after-sales experience.
Simple Energy is also planning further expansion into cities like Nagpur, Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar in the coming months.
Current product lineup
At present, the company sells two scooters under its portfolio.
- Simple One remains the flagship model
- Simple One S sits as the more affordable option
Both scooters come with multiple battery choices depending on variant.
- The Simple One is offered with 4.5 kWh and 5 kWh battery packs
- The Simple One S gets 3.7 kWh and 5 kWh options
Range varies based on battery size, with the higher versions offering upto 265 km on a full charge for the Simple One and around 190 km for the One S.
Pricing starts from about Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
New Scooter Coming Soon
A new model is also under testing.
- It will be called Arrive
- Expected to be more affordable
- Designed for daily use and practicality
This scooter could help the brand reach more buyers who want a simpler and lower priced option.
What The Showrooms Offer
The new outlets are designed in a modern way.
- Space to check scooters closely
- Test rides available
- Accessories on display
- Booking options at the store and online
Some stores also have full 3S setup which includes sales, service and spares under one roof.
The brand is expanding its reach and service network across India, making ownership easier, improving after-sales support, and supporting demand through new products and wider presence.