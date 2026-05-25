2026 Tata Tiago EV interior revealed with new dashboard, floating screens, 360 camera and more

With the facelifted Tiago petrol interior already out, the brand has now revealed the updated Tiago EV cabin before its official launch on 28 May 2026. The electric hatchback now gets a much fresher cabin with new screens, better storage areas and more useful everyday features.
The changes are easy to notice the moment you look at the dashboard. The older layout felt basic, but this new setup looks cleaner and more modern. A layered dashboard design now stretches across the cabin, along with fabric finish inserts that give the interior a lighter feel.
The cabin also uses a dual-tone black and grey theme which makes it look more spacious than before.
New screens and dashboard layout
One of the first things visible inside the car is the new floating screen setup.
- New touchscreen infotainment display
- Free-standing digital instrument cluster
- EV-specific graphics for battery and regen details
The instrument screen sits separately behind the steering wheel, giving the dashboard a more premium appearance. The infotainment system also looks larger because of its floating tablet-style placement.
The updated model also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with Tata.ev branding. Steering-mounted controls continue as before.
The push start button has now been shifted near the steering column.
Redesigned centre console
The centre section has been changed properly and now feels much neater.
Key highlights –
- Rotary drive selector replaces old gear lever
- Wireless charging pad
- USB and Type C charging ports
- Extra storage spaces
The floating-style console also frees up more usable space for small items.
Another noticeable change is the updated power window switch area. Soft fabric material has been used near the armrest while glossy black trim surrounds the switchgear.
Rear seat and comfort updates
Rear passengers also get a few useful additions in the updated model, including –
- Rear AC vents
- Rear charging ports
- New dual-tone seat upholstery
- Seatback storage pockets
The lighter seat fabric also makes the cabin feel brighter compared to the older darker interior theme.
Space at the rear continues to remain suitable for daily city use. The overall seating layout remains mostly unchanged, but these small additions improve comfort during regular drives.
Features List
The updated Tiago EV is likely to continue with a few existing features while also adding several new convenience and tech upgrades.
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Automatic climate control
- Cruise control
- Auto headlights and wipers
- TPMS
- Auto-folding ORVMs
- Six-speaker sound system
The 360-degree camera could become one of the main highlights in this segment, especially for city driving and tight parking spots.
Physical AC controls have also been retained, which makes daily use easier without depending fully on touchscreen controls.
Exterior already revealed
The brand had already revealed the exterior of the updated Tiago EV, showing changes like revised LED headlamps, connected-effect tail-lamps, a fresh alloy wheel design, and updated Tata.ev badging. The front section also gets a closed-off grille design along with a cleaner bumper layout to give the hatchback a more modern electric car appearance.
Battery pack and range details
Mechanical changes are not expected for now. The hatchback is likely to continue with the same battery options.
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Power
|Claimed Range
|Medium Range
|19.2 kWh
|60.34 bhp / 110 Nm
|250 km
|Long Range
|24 kWh
|73.35 bhp / 114 Nm
|315 km
DC fast charging support will continue as well. Real-world driving range is expected to stay close to current figures.
Launch and expected price
The updated Tiago EV will launch on 28 May 2026 along with the facelifted petrol Tiago. Expected pricing could start from around Rs 8 lakh and go up to nearly Rs 11.5 lakh ex-showroom depending on the variant and battery pack.
The car will continue to compete with models like the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.