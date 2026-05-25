MG Majestor Production Begins In India

Big SUVs continue to attract attention in India, especially in the premium segment, where buyers now expect luxury features along with strong performance. MG is preparing to strengthen its position in that space with the new Majestor, whose production has now officially commenced in Gujarat.
The SUV is being manufactured at the Halol facility and will soon arrive in dealerships across the country. Pre-bookings for the Majestor are already open.
The Majestor will sit at the top of the brand’s SUV range and will rival models like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.
Strong diesel engine with proper 4×4 setup
The Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine borrowed from the Gloster. This motor produces around 215 hp and 478 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV also gets a proper four-wheel-drive setup with low-range capability.
Different terrain modes available include:
- Mud
- Sand
- Snow
- Rock
- Normal
Three locking differentials are also part of the package, which is something usually seen in more hardcore off-road SUVs.
Additional off-road details include:
- Crawl control system
- 219 mm ground clearance
- 810 mm water wading ability
- 10 terrain response modes
Design keeps a large and upright SUV stance
The Majestor carries a boxy and muscular shape with a tall front profile. It gets a large black grille and vertically placed LED headlamps. Slim daytime running lamps are positioned higher up near the bonnet line.
A thick body cladding setup runs across the lower section of the vehicle and continues around the wheel arches. MG has also added side steps, which should help passengers while getting in and out.
Exterior equipment includes:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Side steps
- Silver skid plates
- Dual exhaust outlets
- Full LED lighting setup
The rear section gets a wide connected tail lamp bar with Morris Garages lettering placed in the centre.
Cabin gets large screens and comfort features
The interior uses a black cabin theme with silver detailing across the dashboard. Buyers can choose between 6-seat and 7-seat layouts. The SUV gets a long list of comfort and tech features –
- Dual 12.3-inch displays
- Panoramic sunroof
- JBL sound system with 12 speakers
- Wireless phone chargers
- Powered tailgate
- Ambient lighting
- 3-zone climate control
Front seats get ventilation and massage functions. The driver seat comes with 12-way electric adjustment and memory function. Rear passengers also get extra convenience features including a 220V charging outlet.
Safety package and booking details
The Majestor also packs several driver assistance and safety features.
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
- Six airbags
- Hill descent control
- Hill hold assist
- TPMS
- Electronic parking brake
Bookings are currently open with a token amount of Rs 41,000. Early customers are expected to receive priority deliveries.
The Halol production facility currently has the capacity to produce more than one lakh vehicles every year and supports thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.