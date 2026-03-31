Simple Arrive EV Spotted Testing

A new electric scooter from Simple Energy has been seen on road tests and it looks quite different from what the brand has offered so far. This upcoming model is expected to be called Arrive and it looks more practical and easy to use in daily life.
The test scooter was fully covered but many details are still visible. The shape looks simple and clean with a flat body design. It does not follow the sharp styling seen on the Simple One. This makes it look more usable for regular riders.
Some clear design points seen
- Flat and long single piece seat for better comfort
- Simple front apron with headlamp mounted on it
- Small wind deflector above the light
- Slim LED tail light strip at the rear
- Single grab rail at the back
- 5 spoke wheels with split design
- Indicators likely placed on handlebar area
The scooter also looks practical in terms of daily use
- Storage space seen behind the front apron
- Side footrest for pillion
- Both main stand and centre stand are visible
- Twin rear shock absorbers for comfort
Hardware setup also looks slightly different from sporty scooters
- Front gets a disc brake
- Rear continues with a drum brake
- Wheel size expected to be same as Simple One
One big change could be the motor setup. This scooter is likely to use a mid mounted motor instead of a hub motor. Power will be sent to the rear wheel using belt or chain drive. This setup usually helps with better balance and ride feel.
Battery details are not confirmed yet but some idea can be taken from current models
- Could use around 3.7 kWh battery like One S
- Expected range close to 180 to 200 km
- Final numbers will be clear at launch
Features are also expected to be decent for this segment
- Possible touchscreen display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Basic smart features
- Focus more on usability rather than adding too much tech
This new scooter will go against popular options in the market
- TVS iQube
- Bajaj Chetak
- Ather Rizta
- Hero Vida
Simple Energy is planning to launch this scooter very soon. It could arrive around April or May 2026. The scooter could come in two variants, a base version and a higher spec one.
This new model shows a different side of the brand. It is less about speed and more about comfort and daily ease.
Conclusion
Simple Arrive looks like a clean and practical electric scooter made for everyday riding with focus on comfort and range.