Ultraviolette X-47 New base Variant Launched, Costs Rs 15,000 Less Than Original Trim

Electric motorcycles are slowly becoming more accessible in India, and the latest update from Ultraviolette adds one more option for buyers looking to enter the segment at a lower price point. The company has now added a new entry variant to the X-47 Crossover lineup.
The new model is simply called the X-47 and is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh ex-showroom. It sits below the Original trim and is around Rs 15,000 cheaper.
While the pricing has gone down slightly, most of the motorcycle remains unchanged. The main difference is the removal of the Hypersense radar package.
What is missing in the new variant
So, as mentioned earlier, the lower-priced version does not get the radar-based safety system offered in higher trims.
Features removed include:
- Rear collision warning
- Blind spot detection
- Lane change assist
- Overtake alert
These features were introduced as part of the advanced rider assistance package seen on the higher versions of the X-47 range.
For riders who prefer a straightforward riding experience and do not want extra electronic systems, this particular variant may feel a bit more practical.
Performance remains unchanged
Even though it is the base variant, the motorcycle still carries the same electric motor and battery setup as the other trims.
Key figures include:
- 27 kW electric motor
- Top speed of 145 kmph
- 0 to 60 kmph in 2.8 seconds
- Claimed range of 211 km
- 7.1 kWh battery pack
Performance numbers continue to remain strong for an electric motorcycle in this category.
Full variant lineup and pricing
With the addition of this new version, the X-47 family now has six variants.
Prices are as follows:
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|X-47
|Rs 2.49 lakh
|Original
|Rs 2.64 lakh
|Original Plus
|Rs 3.09 lakh
|Recon
|Rs 3.59 lakh
|Recon Plus
|Rs 4.09 lakh
|Desert Wing
|Rs 4.59 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
The wider lineup gives buyers more flexibility depending on budget and feature preference.
Battery Flex plan is also available
Earlier this year, a Battery Flex subscription model was also introduced for the X-47 range in partnership with Ecofy.
Under this setup:
- Motorcycle price drops to Rs 1.49 lakh
- Battery subscription starts at Rs 2,499 per month
- Battery gets 5 year warranty coverage
At the end of the subscription period, battery ownership is transferred to the customer without extra payment.
This plan was introduced to reduce the upfront purchase cost for EV buyers.