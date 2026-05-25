BMW reveals M 1000 RR Isle of Man TT Edition with only 115 units!

There are special motorcycles, and then there are motorcycles built for people who live and breathe racing history. BMW has now introduced one such machine called the M 1000 RR Isle of Man TT Edition! It celebrates 115 years of the legendary Isle of Man Tourist Trophy race, and only 115 bikes will be made worldwide, which already makes it one of the rarest M motorcycles from BMW.
This motorcycle is based on the M 1000 RR M Competition, but it gets several exclusive additions that distinguish it from the standard bike. The connection with the Isle of Man TT runs deep here. BMW has linked this edition with riders and moments that shaped the race over the decades.
Back in 1939, Georg Meier became the first non British rider to win the Senior TT on a BMW machine. In recent years, Peter Hickman also created headlines after setting the fastest ever lap around the TT Mountain Course on a BMW M 1000 RR.
That racing connection can be seen across the motorcycle.
Design and styling
The bike gets a British Racing Green Uni Matt paint finish, which gives it a classic motorsport look. BMW has also added graphics inspired by the famous TT Mountain Course.
Major highlights include –
- Left side fairing shows selected left turns from the course
- Right side fairing gets selected right turns
- Satin chrome finished aluminium fuel tank
- Black swingarm setup
- Carbon airbox cover with TT branding
- Alcantara finished seat
The top yoke also gets individually milled numbering, which makes every motorcycle unique. Buyers also receive a certificate of authenticity with the bike.
A lot of small details are added carefully, and that makes the motorcycle feel more special than a normal limited edition paint job.
Engine and performance
Mechanically, the motorcycle stays identical to the M 1000 RR M Competition. Power comes from a 999cc inline four engine.
Key specs –
- 205hp power output
- 112.5 Nm torque
The performance numbers remain extremely serious either way. This is still one of the fastest and most aggressive production motorcycles BMW has ever built.
Extra equipment with the bike
BMW is also offering several collector-style accessories with this edition –
- M Race Cover Kit
- Rear workstand
- Assembly stand mounting
- TT branded motorcycle mat
- TT graphics on rear frame
These additions help make the ownership experience feel more exclusive for buyers.
Why the Isle of Man TT matters
The Isle of Man TT is known as one of the toughest motorcycle races in the world. Riders race through public roads surrounded by walls, poles and corners at extremely high speeds.
BMW has been part of this race for decades. Along with older victories, the brand has also seen strong success in modern TT racing with the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR.
Peter Hickman’s 2023 lap record of over 219 kmph average speed on the TT course remains one of the biggest moments connected to the M 1000 RR platform.
India availability
As of now, there is no confirmation about India allocations for the M 1000 RR Isle of Man TT Edition. Since production is limited to just 115 units globally, availability will remain extremely restricted.