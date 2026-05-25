TVS Jupiter 125 Gets Fresh New Shades

A fresh set of colours has now joined the TVS Jupiter 125 lineup in India. The scooter now gets Ivory Elite Green and Ivory Matte Copper Bronze shades, adding a more premium touch to the family scooter. These new shades are available only with the DT SXC variant.
Along with the colour update, prices of the Jupiter 125 range have also gone up. Depending on the variant, the increase is between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000.
The new shades are likely to give the scooter a very different road presence compared to the regular colours already on sale. Both use a dual-tone layout with lighter body sections and contrast detailing.
New colours added
The Ivory Elite Green version uses a light green finish across the front and side body panels. White sections are added around the apron and lower body area. Beige finishing near the floorboard gives it a softer look.
On the other hand, the Ivory Matte Copper Bronze follows the same pattern but replaces the green shade with bronze paintwork. It gives the scooter a richer appearance and looks slightly more premium in comparison.
Both versions also get:
- Brown seat finish
- Light coloured floorboard section
- Ivory body treatment
- Dual-tone styling elements
The DT SXC variant now feels more stylish than before without changing the basic shape of the scooter.
Variant-wise prices
The scooter is available in four variants.
- Drum-Alloy
- Disc
- DT SXC
- SmartXonnect
Here are the updated prices:
- Drum-Alloy – Rs 78,700
- Disc – Rs 83,900
- DT SXC – Rs 86,750
- SmartXonnect – Rs 89,060
The Drum-Alloy and Disc variants are now costlier by Rs 600. The SmartXonnect variant gets the highest increase of Rs 1,000. Price of the DT SXC version remains unchanged.
With these updates, the Jupiter 125 now offers a total of eleven colour choices across the lineup.
Engine and hardware
No mechanical changes have been made to the scooter. It continues with the same:
- 124.8cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine
- 8.7 bhp power output
- 11.1 Nm torque
The engine comes mated with a CVT gearbox and is tuned mainly for city comfort and smooth riding.
Suspension setup includes:
- Telescopic front fork
- Rear monoshock with preload adjustment
For braking, the scooter gets:
- Front disc on higher variants
- Front drum on lower trims
- Rear drum brake on all variants
The scooter has a kerb weight of 109 kg. Seat height stands at 765 mm, while ground clearance is rated at 163 mm.
Features and rivals
The Jupiter 125 continues to offer practical features and connected technology, especially in higher variants like SmartXonnect.
It competes against:
- Honda Activa 125
- Suzuki Access 125
- Hero Destini 125
The scooter remains one of the strongest sellers in the segment because of its comfortable ride, smooth engine and family-friendly nature.